Angi Data Reveals Which U.S. Metros Are Getting A Head Start On Fall Home Maintenance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., ranks as the nation's most prepared metro, while Los Angeles, California, records the lowest level of seasonal maintenance activity

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As temperatures begin to drop, homeowners across the country are preparing their homes for the colder months ahead. New data from Ang, a leading digital home services marketplace, reveals which U.S. metropolitan areas are the most-and least-prepared for fall.

Based on per-capita fall maintenance activity on Angi, Washington, D.C., ranks as the nation's most fall-prepared metro, followed by Columbus, Ohio; Milwaukee; Cleveland; and Albany, New York, round out the top five. Overall, cold-weather markets dominate the ranking, accounting for eight of the 10 most prepared metros.

At the other end of the ranking, Los Angeles, California, recorded the lowest level of per-capita fall maintenance activity, followed by Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Riverside, California. While several California metros ranked near the bottom-potentially reflecting the state's milder seasonal weather-other lower-ranking markets with more variable fall and winter conditions included Grand Rapids, MI and Memphis, Tennessee. These rankings highlight metros where homeowners may have an opportunity to get ahead on preventive projects before colder or more volatile weather arrives.

“Fall maintenance is really about getting ahead of small issues-particularly those that can leave your home vulnerable to water damage or cold weather-before they become costly problems,” said Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angi.“Whether you live in a place that experiences snow and freezing temperatures or a warmer climate where heavy rain and seasonal storms are a bigger concern, taking care of essentials like your heating system, gutters, roof and outdoor plumbing now can help protect your home and prevent unwelcome surprises later.”

America's 10 Most Fall-Prepared Metros

Washington, DCColumbus, OHMilwaukee, WICleveland, OHAlbany, NYRochester, NYCharlotte, NCChicago, ILIndianapolis, INPittsburgh, PA

10 Metros With the Most Opportunity to Get Fall-Ready

Los Angeles, CAOklahoma City, OKRiverside, CAMiami, FLSan Diego, CAHouston, TXGrand Rapids, MISan Francisco, CAAustin TXMemphis, TN

Angie Hicks' Top Five Fall Maintenance Tips

Check for loose or missing shingles and clear leaves and debris from gutters and downspouts. Make sure water is being directed away from the home to help prevent damage to the roof, siding and foundation.Inspect weatherstripping and caulking for cracks or deterioration. Sealing drafts can help keep warm air inside, improve comfort and reduce the strain on your heating system.Your heating system is one of the largest energy users in your home, so have it inspected before temperatures drop to make sure it is operating safely and efficiently-and does not let you down on the coldest night of the year.Disconnect garden hoses, shut off and drain exterior faucets where appropriate, and winterize irrigation systems before the first freeze to help prevent burst pipes and costly water damage.Test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace batteries as needed. Homeowners who use a fireplace or wood-burning stove should also have the chimney and related equipment inspected and cleaned before the season's first use.

To learn more about fall maintenance tips and to find a local pro near you, visit Angi at.

Methodology

The rankings are based on fall maintenance activity recorded on Angi during August 2026. Projects included yard cleanup, winterization, roofing and gutters, heating systems, water and drainage, outdoor plumbing, fireplaces and chimneys, pest prevention, and snow and storm preparation. U.S. metropolitan areas were ranked by activity per 100,000 residents using 2020 U.S. Census population data. The rankings reflect activity on Angi's platform and are not a complete measure of all home-maintenance activity within each metro.

About Angi Inc.

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their businesses. Founded in 1995, Angi connects homeowners with skilled local professionals, from plumbers and electricians to remodelers and landscapers, and provides tools for researching costs, planning projects and hiring with confidence. Homeowners have turned to Angi, and our vast network of skilled home pros, for help with more than 300 million projects.

Angi Corporate Communications

Jennifer Myers

(303) 963-8352