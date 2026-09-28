All In Futuretech Alliance Inc. Launches New Corporate Website, Highlighting Its AI-Driven Business Strategy And Global Platform Vision

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New website showcases AIFA's business portfolio across AI education, media and creator services, global commerce, and investment and research, while further articulating the Company's long-term strategic vision

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFA) (“AIFA” or the“Company”) today announced the official launch of its new corporate website, AIFA-Global.com. The new website consolidates and updates the Company's corporate positioning, strategic direction, core businesses, global footprint and investor relations information, providing shareholders, investors, business partners and customers with a clearer and more comprehensive view of AIFA and its future development.

The new website reflects the strategic direction established by AIFA's new management team under Chairman Shanglong Li. Guided by the brand positioning“AIFA - Building for the AI Generation,” the Company is further defining itself as a Nasdaq-listed company focused on applying artificial intelligence to real-world consumer and enterprise service scenarios.

With a focus on the evolving needs of global Chinese-speaking communities, cross-border families and businesses, AIFA is building an integrated business platform spanning education and workforce development, AI-enabled services, and global cross-border business services. The Company seeks to use artificial intelligence to improve service efficiency, expand the scalability of its businesses and strengthen its global service capabilities.

AIFA's long-term strategic focus is to use AI to improve the creation and delivery of knowledge and content, enhance the identification of customer needs, improve the matching of users with relevant resources, and enable professional services to be delivered more efficiently and at greater scale.

Over time, the Company intends to build a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform combining its content and audience reach, education and training resources, professional service networks and real-world operating capabilities to serve individuals, organizations and businesses across markets.

The new corporate website currently highlights four principal areas of AIFA's business:

AI Education

AIFA is developing AI-focused education, training, certification and research programs spanning different stages from K-12 through MBA-level and executive education. Through initiatives including Cointelligence Academy, the development of AI education and certification standards, industry whitepapers and university partnerships, the Company aims to promote the broader adoption of practical AI knowledge and capabilities.

Media & Creator

AIFA operates a multi-platform content network with a combined audience reach of more than 50 million followers. The Company is developing services across creator incubation, content-generation support, intellectual property management, multilingual distribution and audience growth, strengthening its capabilities across content, audience development and the creator economy.

Global Commerce

AIFA is developing services to support companies seeking international expansion, including global brand initiatives, international trade shows, channel partnerships, warehousing and local operating support. These services are designed to help businesses enter and expand in overseas markets.

Investment & Research

AIFA is developing investment and research initiatives focused on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, including Aivolution Ventures and AIN Research Membership, with the objective of strengthening the Company's long-term understanding of AI industry trends, technological developments and market opportunities.

The new website also highlights AIFA's expanding global footprint. The Company currently maintains operations and business resources across Hangzhou, San Jose, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, connecting the Chinese and North American markets and developing cross-regional synergies across education, content, commercial services and physical operating resources.

Shanglong Li, Chairman of AIFA, commented:

“The launch of our new corporate website represents more than an upgrade to our brand and information architecture. It also reflects the increasing clarity of AIFA's future strategic direction. We intend to bring artificial intelligence into real-world applications across education, content, global business development and professional services, while continuously improving how we identify user needs, match users with relevant resources and deliver services. As our businesses continue to develop, our long-term goal is to build a scalable, AI-enabled service platform capable of serving individuals, families and businesses globally.”

About All In FutureTech Alliance Inc.

All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFA) is a publicly listed company focused on applying artificial intelligence to real-world business and service scenarios. The Company is developing businesses across education and workforce development, AI-enabled services, media and creator services, global commerce, and investment and research.

AIFA seeks to use artificial intelligence to improve knowledge creation, identify user needs, enhance resource matching and increase the efficiency and scalability of professional service delivery. The Company's long-term objective is to build a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform serving individuals, organizations and businesses across multiple markets.

Corporate Website:

AIFA-Global.com

Investor Relations:

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, business development plans, use of artificial intelligence, anticipated expansion of its business platform, development of its education, media, global commerce, investment and research activities, and its long-term objective of building a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, develop and commercialize its products and services, expand its customer and partner base, manage regulatory and compliance requirements, compete effectively, integrate new business initiatives, and obtain financing or other resources as needed.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.