Scammers Are Impersonating A Puget Law Group Attorney To Defraud Families Of Jailed Loved Ones

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Callers posing as attorney Kyle Ehlers target Pierce County families within an hour of a loved one's arrest, falsely claiming they can secure their release from jail for a fee

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puget Law Group (PLG), Washington state's premier criminal defense firm, is warning the public about scammers impersonating one of the company's partners and criminal defense trial attorneys, Kyle Ehlers, in an ongoing scheme that targets the families of people booked into Pierce County jail. Since early August, the firm has fielded a growing number of calls from families who were contacted by someone falsely claiming to be Mr. Ehlers.

According to accounts the firm gathered, the scammers appear to monitor the Pierce County jail's public booking log and call family members within roughly an hour of an arrest, and in some cases before the family has learned their loved one is in custody. The caller identifies themself as a public defender, sometimes using the name Kyle Ehlers or referencing a representative from the Department of Assigned Counsel, and promises to appear at the bail hearing and secure the defendant's release from jail for $500 to $1,500. Families typically discover fraud only when no one shows up to represent their loved one in court. In at least one case, the same family received two separate scam calls from two different callers within hours.

Mr. Ehlers spent nearly four years as a public defender with the King County Department of Public Defense, where he represented clients facing charges ranging from simple misdemeanors to complex violent felonies. He now practices out of Puget Law Group's Seattle office. His professional background and reputation have made him a convincing name for scammers to invoke, but the firm emphasizes that neither Mr. Ehlers nor any legitimate attorney would ever contact a family this way.

“We do not solicit clients by calling families; that's a red flag. Attorneys and public defenders will never cold-call you or your family,” said Kyle Ehlers, Partner at Puget Law Group.“We provide counsel and advocacy. We will argue on your behalf, but we will never ask you to pay a fee to guarantee your loved one's release on bail. It's disappointing to see our name used to exploit families during one of the hardest moments of their lives. We've built a strong reputation, and people trust it. It's frustrating to watch someone prey on that trust.”

How to Recognize and Avoid This Scam

Puget Law Group offers the following guidance to help families protect themselves:



An attorney will never cold-call you to solicit payment. Professional conduct rules governing attorneys in Washington state prohibit this kind of solicitation.

Public defenders, or representatives from the Department of Assigned Counsel, do not charge a fee. The court appoints them for defendants who qualify financially; the family doesn't pay.

A private defense attorney will not initiate contact with you. Legitimate representation is arranged by the defendant or a family member who contacts a firm directly; it is never initiated by an unsolicited call requesting money. Verify before you pay. If you receive a call like this, hang up and look up the attorney's name on the Washington State Bar Association's website, wsba.org. Call the phone number listed on the attorney's official WSBA profile, not the number given to you by the caller, to confirm whether the call was legitimate.

Puget Law Group encourages anyone who believes they have been victimized by this scam and needs assistance with a criminal defense matter to contact the firm. Puget Law Group is committed to working with those affected and supporting them through this difficult situation.

“Puget Law Group has a strong reputation for standing by our clients and getting real results in the Pierce and King County courts,” said Casey Arbenz, Managing Partner at Puget Law Group.“It's disappointing that scammers would prey on vulnerable families and exploit the credibility of a name people trust. If you or a loved one has been arrested, please reach out to our team directly; we will work with you to see how we can help.”

ABOUT PUGET LAW GROUP

Puget Law Group is a premier criminal defense and personal injury law firm serving the Pacific Northwest, dedicated to empowering clients through their most difficult moments with unwavering advocacy. With offices in Seattle, Tacoma, Kent, Port Orchard, and Olympia, the firm is led by a team of experienced attorneys, including eight former prosecutors with more than 150 years of combined legal experience, who have represented thousands of clients facing DUI and criminal charges in state and federal courts across Washington, and individuals seeking compensation after serious personal injury. Attorneys work with experienced support staff on every case to deliver a personalized, strategic approach. For more information about Puget Law Group, visit

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