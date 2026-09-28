Earnings Call Best Practices: How IR Teams Can Prepare For Q3 And Beyond

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – Before Your Next Earnings Call: 5 Things You Might Be Missing

Earnings season comes around every quarter, but the way your financial narrative gets interpreted keeps changing. Investors and analysts still listen to the call and scrutinize the transcript, but AI tools now do too.

The question is: are you looking at your narrative the same way investors, analysts and AI models are?

On Sept. 29, join Notified for a 30-minute discussion on five key areas companies may overlook when preparing for earnings in the AI era. Drawing from thousands of earnings events, our panel of IR experts will share practical insights, examples and best practices to help investor relations teams prepare with greater confidence.

You'll learn:



What your last earnings call can reveal about your financial narrative and where your messaging can be strengthened.

How investor questions and emerging industry themes can help shape more relevant and effective earnings messaging. How to align your investment thesis across key communications so your story holds up consistently - with investors, analysts and the AI tools now summarizing it.



WHEN: Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at 11:00am ET









WHO:

Thomas Kan – Director, Go-To-Market, Notified

Thomas leads IR product marketing at Notified. He brings more than 18 years of marketing leadership across financial services and technology, including senior product marketing roles at Morningstar, HUB International and American Express.

Christine Thompson – Manager, Customer Experience, Notified

Christine works with IR teams on the practical side of earnings events, from preparation through to the call itself. Based in Toronto, she joined Notified in 2024 after a decade in customer success, change management and product roles, and has built a reputation for helping clients adopt new tools and processes without disrupting what already works.

WHY:

Earnings preparation has changed. Investors and analysts still ask the hard questions, but AI tools are now interpreting calls, transcripts and IR websites, shaping what the market reads, hears and acts on.

About Notified

Notified, Equiniti's market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OSTM and IR HubTM. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified's solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.

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