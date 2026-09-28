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Japan Fitness Supplements Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 6.50% CAGR Signals Opportunity In Preventive Health And Plant-Based Nutrition


2026-09-28 09:04:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic acquisitions, product innovation and omnichannel expansion offer ROI potential amid demand for preventive health, plant proteins and convenient formats.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan Fitness Supplements Market Size and Share Outlook Report: Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Japan Fitness Supplements Market to Reach USD 3.28 Billion by 2034

The Japan fitness supplements market was valued at USD 1.75 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.28 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.50% during 2025-2034. Market growth is supported by rising health consciousness, increased participation in fitness activities, expanding gym memberships, and stronger demand for protein-based and plant-derived supplements.

Japan's aging population and growing focus on preventive healthcare are also influencing purchasing decisions. Consumers are increasingly using protein powders, vitamins, minerals, meal replacements, and performance-enhancing supplements to support strength, endurance, recovery, immunity, joint health, and overall wellness. Product innovation, improved accessibility, and broader online distribution are expected to strengthen the Japan fitness supplements market outlook.

Key Market Highlights

  • Market Size in 2024: USD 1.75 Billion
  • Projected Market Size in 2034: USD 3.28 Billion
  • Forecast CAGR during 2025-2034: 6.50%
  • Capsules/Tablets accounted for approximately 35% of the market by product type during the historical period.
  • Health and Wellness (Joint Health, Immunity) led the functional category, representing 28% of total sales during the historical period.
  • Specialty Fitness and Wellness Stores were the leading distribution channel during the historical period.

Japan Fitness Supplements Market Growth Drivers

Preventive health awareness is a major driver of fitness supplement demand in Japan. Aging demographics and heightened interest in long-term wellness are encouraging consumers to select products that support immune function, joint flexibility, vitality, and general nutrition. Manufacturers are responding with targeted formulations featuring functional ingredients, vitamins, minerals, proteins, amino acids, and Herbal Extracts/Botanicals.

Convenience is another important market trend. Capsules, powders, Liquid (Ready-to-Drink) products, bars, Gels/Shots, and single-serving formats align with busy lifestyles and streamlined wellness routines. Demand is also increasing for personalized products addressing Muscle Growth / Hypertrophy, Performance and Endurance, Recovery (Post-Workout), Weight Management / Fat Loss, cognitive support, and General Nutrition / Meal Replacement.

Digital retail is improving product availability across Japan. While Specialty Fitness and Wellness Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Gyms/Fitness Centers, and Supermarkets/Hypermarkets remain important, Online Channels, D2C Channels, and E-Commerce are expanding consumer reach. Local and international brands are strengthening their digital strategies while emphasizing product quality, innovation, regulatory compliance, and transparent ingredient sourcing.

Strategic Investment and Market Consolidation

Investment activity reflects confidence in the Japanese dietary and fitness supplements sector. In July 2024, Blackstone agreed to sell Alinamin Pharmaceutical to MBK Partners for approximately USD 2.17 billion. The transaction highlights the market's strategic appeal and the potential for further consolidation. It may also support portfolio expansion, wider distribution, and innovation in wellness and preventive healthcare products.

Competitive Landscape

The Japan fitness supplements market includes established domestic companies and global health and nutrition brands. Nestle S.A. participates through Nestle Health Science, offering protein supplements, meal replacements, and products supporting active lifestyles, physical performance, and recovery.

NUREX, Co., Ltd. develops sports nutrition and wellness products for athletic performance, recovery, and general health. Its collaborations with athletes and sports organizations support product development for active consumers.

Amway Corp. serves the Japanese market through Amway Japan and its Nutrilite portfolio, which includes protein powders, vitamins, and energy products. DHC Corporation provides vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements positioned around quality, affordability, and accessibility.

Other prominent participants include Fine Japan Co., Ltd., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Kowa Company, Ltd., House Foods Group Inc., and ORIHIRO Co., Ltd. Competition is expected to intensify as companies pursue product innovation, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and wider retail and online distribution.

Japan Fitness Supplements Market Segmentation

  • Product Type: Powders, Capsules/Tablets, Liquid (Ready-to-Drink), Bars, Gels/Shots, and Others
  • Ingredient Source: Animal-Based Proteins, Whey, Casein, Egg, Plant-Based Protein, Soy, Pea, Rice, Hemp, Synthetic/Blended Amino Acids, Herbal Extracts/Botanicals, and Others
  • Function: Muscle Growth / Hypertrophy, Performance and Endurance, Recovery (Post-Workout), Weight Management / Fat Loss, General Nutrition / Meal Replacement, Health and Wellness (Joint Health, Immunity), and Others
  • Consumer: Professional / Competitive Athletes, Amateur Athletes, Recreational/Gym Goers, Lifestyle/Wellness Consumers, Older Adults/Seniors, and Others
  • Price Tier: Premium/Specialty, Mid-Market, Value/Budget, Private Label, Organic/Certified Labels, and Others
  • Distribution Channel: Offline Channels, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Specialty Fitness and Wellness Stores, Gyms/Fitness Centers, Online Channels, D2C Channels, E-Commerce, and Others

The Japan fitness supplements market is positioned for sustained expansion as health awareness, fitness participation, personalized nutrition, convenient product formats, and digital commerce reshape consumer demand. Companies that combine targeted innovation with credible quality standards and effective multi-channel distribution are expected to capture emerging opportunities through 2034.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 200
Forecast Period 2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.75 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.28 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5%
Regions Covered Japan


Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Key Assumptions
1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Fitness Supplements Market Overview
3.1 Asia Pacific Fitness Supplements Market Overview
3.1.1 Asia Pacific Fitness Supplements Market Historical Value (2018-2024)
3.1.2 Asia Pacific Fitness Supplements Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)
3.2 Japan Fitness Supplements Market Overview
3.2.1 Japan Fitness Supplements Market Historical Value (2018-2024)
3.2.2 Japan Fitness Supplements Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)
4 Japan Fitness Supplements Market Landscape
4.1 Japan Fitness Supplements Market: Developers Landscape
4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
4.1.3 Analysis by Region
4.2 Japan Fitness Supplements Market: Product Landscape
4.2.1 Analysis by Product Type
4.2.2 Analysis by Ingredient Source
4.2.3 Analysis by Function
5 Japan Fitness Supplements Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
5.2 SWOT Analysis
5.2.1 Strengths
5.2.2 Weaknesses
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Threats
5.3 PESTEL Analysis
5.3.1 Political
5.3.2 Economic
5.3.3 Social
5.3.4 Technological
5.3.5 Legal
5.3.6 Environment
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.5 Degree of Rivalry
5.5 Key Demand Indicators
5.6 Key Price Indicators
5.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
6 Japan Fitness Supplements Market Segmentation (2018-2034)
6.1 Japan Fitness Supplements Market (2018-2034) by Product Type
6.1.1 Powders
6.1.2 Capsules/Tablets
6.1.3 Liquid (Ready-to-Drink)
6.1.4 Bars
6.1.5 Gels/Shots
6.1.6 Others
6.2 Japan Fitness Supplements Market (2018-2034) by Ingredient Source
6.2.1 Animal Based Proteins
6.2.1.1 Whey
6.2.1.2 Casein
6.2.1.3 Egg
6.2.1.4 Others
6.2.2 Plant Based Protein
6.2.2.1 Soy
6.2.2.2 Pea
6.2.2.3 Rice
6.2.2.4 Hemp
6.2.2.5 Others
6.2.3 Synthetic/Blended Amino Acids
6.2.4 Herbal Extracts/ Botanicals
6.2.5 Others
6.3 Japan Fitness Supplements Market (2018-2034) by Function
6.3.1 Muscle Growth / Hypertrophy
6.3.2 Performance & Endurance
6.3.3 Recovery (post-workout)
6.3.4 Weight Management / Fat Loss
6.3.5 General Nutrition / Meal Replacement
6.3.6 Health & Wellness (joint health, immunity)
6.3.7 Others
6.4 Japan Fitness Supplements Market (2018-2034) by Consumer
6.4.1 Professional / Competitive Athletes
6.4.2 Amateur Athletes
6.4.3 Recreational/Gym Goers
6.4.4 Lifestyle/Wellness Consumers
6.4.5 Older Adults/Seniors
6.4.6 Others
6.5 Japan Fitness Supplements Market (2018-2034) by Price Tier
6.5.1 Premium/Specialty
6.5.2 Mid-Market
6.5.3 Value/Budget
6.5.4 Private Label
6.5.5 Organic/Certified Labels
6.5.6 Others
6.6 Japan Fitness Supplements Market (2018-2034) by Distribution Channel
6.6.1 Offline Channels
6.6.1.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
6.6.1.2 Pharmacies and Drug Stores
6.6.1.3 Specialty Fitness and Wellness Stores
6.6.1.4 Gyms/Fitness Centers
6.6.1.5 Others
6.6.2 Online Channels
6.6.2.1 D2C Channels
6.6.2.2 E-Commerce
7 Regulatory Framework
8 Funding and Investment Analysis
8.1 Analysis by Funding Instances
8.2 Analysis by Type of Funding
8.3 Analysis by Funding Amount
8.4 Analysis by Leading Players
8.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
8.6 Analysis by Geography
9 Strategic Initiatives
9.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances
9.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives
9.3 Analysis by Leading Players
9.4 Analysis by Geography
10 Supplier Landscape
10.1 Vendor Positioning Analysis
10.1.1 Key Vendors
10.1.2 Prospective Leaders
10.1.3 Niche Leaders
10.1.4 Disruptors
10.2 Market Share Analysis, By Country (Top 5 Companies)
10.3 Nestle S.A.
10.3.1 Financial Analysis
10.3.2 Product Portfolio
10.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.3.4 Company News and Developments
10.3.5 Certifications
10.4 NUREX, Co., Ltd.
10.4.1 Financial Analysis
10.4.2 Product Portfolio
10.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.4.4 Company News and Developments
10.4.5 Certifications
10.5 Amway Corp.
10.5.1 Financial Analysis
10.5.2 Product Portfolio
10.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.5.4 Company News and Developments
10.5.5 Certifications
10.6 DHC Corporation
10.6.1 Financial Analysis
10.6.2 Product Portfolio
10.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.6.4 Company News and Developments
10.6.5 Certifications
10.7 Fine Japan Co., Ltd.
10.7.1 Financial Analysis
10.7.2 Product Portfolio
10.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.7.4 Company News and Developments
10.7.5 Certifications
10.8 Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
10.8.1 Financial Analysis
10.8.2 Product Portfolio
10.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.8.4 Company News and Developments
10.8.5 Certifications
10.9 Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
10.9.1 Financial Analysis
10.9.2 Product Portfolio
10.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.9.4 Company News and Developments
10.9.5 Certifications
10.10 Kowa Company, Ltd.
10.10.1 Financial Analysis
10.10.2 Product Portfolio
10.10.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.10.4 Company News and Developments
10.10.5 Certifications
10.11 House Foods Group Inc.
10.11.1 Financial Analysis
10.11.2 Product Portfolio
10.11.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.11.4 Company News and Developments
10.11.5 Certifications
10.12 ORIHIRO Co., Ltd.
10.12.1 Financial Analysis
10.12.2 Product Portfolio
10.12.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.12.4 Company News and Developments
10.12.5 Certifications
11 Japan Fitness Supplements Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
11.1 Overview
11.2 Potential Distributors
11.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment
12 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
Companies Featured

  • Nestle S.A.
  • NUREX, Co., Ltd.
  • Amway Corp.
  • DHC Corporation

For more information about this report visit

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