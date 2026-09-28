Japan Fitness Supplements Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 6.50% CAGR Signals Opportunity In Preventive Health And Plant-Based Nutrition
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.75 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$3.28 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Japan
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Key Assumptions
1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Fitness Supplements Market Overview
3.1 Asia Pacific Fitness Supplements Market Overview
3.1.1 Asia Pacific Fitness Supplements Market Historical Value (2018-2024)
3.1.2 Asia Pacific Fitness Supplements Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)
3.2 Japan Fitness Supplements Market Overview
3.2.1 Japan Fitness Supplements Market Historical Value (2018-2024)
3.2.2 Japan Fitness Supplements Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)
4 Japan Fitness Supplements Market Landscape
4.1 Japan Fitness Supplements Market: Developers Landscape
4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
4.1.3 Analysis by Region
4.2 Japan Fitness Supplements Market: Product Landscape
4.2.1 Analysis by Product Type
4.2.2 Analysis by Ingredient Source
4.2.3 Analysis by Function
5 Japan Fitness Supplements Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
5.2 SWOT Analysis
5.2.1 Strengths
5.2.2 Weaknesses
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Threats
5.3 PESTEL Analysis
5.3.1 Political
5.3.2 Economic
5.3.3 Social
5.3.4 Technological
5.3.5 Legal
5.3.6 Environment
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.5 Degree of Rivalry
5.5 Key Demand Indicators
5.6 Key Price Indicators
5.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
6 Japan Fitness Supplements Market Segmentation (2018-2034)
6.1 Japan Fitness Supplements Market (2018-2034) by Product Type
6.1.1 Powders
6.1.2 Capsules/Tablets
6.1.3 Liquid (Ready-to-Drink)
6.1.4 Bars
6.1.5 Gels/Shots
6.1.6 Others
6.2 Japan Fitness Supplements Market (2018-2034) by Ingredient Source
6.2.1 Animal Based Proteins
6.2.1.1 Whey
6.2.1.2 Casein
6.2.1.3 Egg
6.2.1.4 Others
6.2.2 Plant Based Protein
6.2.2.1 Soy
6.2.2.2 Pea
6.2.2.3 Rice
6.2.2.4 Hemp
6.2.2.5 Others
6.2.3 Synthetic/Blended Amino Acids
6.2.4 Herbal Extracts/ Botanicals
6.2.5 Others
6.3 Japan Fitness Supplements Market (2018-2034) by Function
6.3.1 Muscle Growth / Hypertrophy
6.3.2 Performance & Endurance
6.3.3 Recovery (post-workout)
6.3.4 Weight Management / Fat Loss
6.3.5 General Nutrition / Meal Replacement
6.3.6 Health & Wellness (joint health, immunity)
6.3.7 Others
6.4 Japan Fitness Supplements Market (2018-2034) by Consumer
6.4.1 Professional / Competitive Athletes
6.4.2 Amateur Athletes
6.4.3 Recreational/Gym Goers
6.4.4 Lifestyle/Wellness Consumers
6.4.5 Older Adults/Seniors
6.4.6 Others
6.5 Japan Fitness Supplements Market (2018-2034) by Price Tier
6.5.1 Premium/Specialty
6.5.2 Mid-Market
6.5.3 Value/Budget
6.5.4 Private Label
6.5.5 Organic/Certified Labels
6.5.6 Others
6.6 Japan Fitness Supplements Market (2018-2034) by Distribution Channel
6.6.1 Offline Channels
6.6.1.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
6.6.1.2 Pharmacies and Drug Stores
6.6.1.3 Specialty Fitness and Wellness Stores
6.6.1.4 Gyms/Fitness Centers
6.6.1.5 Others
6.6.2 Online Channels
6.6.2.1 D2C Channels
6.6.2.2 E-Commerce
7 Regulatory Framework
8 Funding and Investment Analysis
8.1 Analysis by Funding Instances
8.2 Analysis by Type of Funding
8.3 Analysis by Funding Amount
8.4 Analysis by Leading Players
8.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
8.6 Analysis by Geography
9 Strategic Initiatives
9.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances
9.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives
9.3 Analysis by Leading Players
9.4 Analysis by Geography
10 Supplier Landscape
10.1 Vendor Positioning Analysis
10.1.1 Key Vendors
10.1.2 Prospective Leaders
10.1.3 Niche Leaders
10.1.4 Disruptors
10.2 Market Share Analysis, By Country (Top 5 Companies)
10.3 Nestle S.A.
10.3.1 Financial Analysis
10.3.2 Product Portfolio
10.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.3.4 Company News and Developments
10.3.5 Certifications
10.4 NUREX, Co., Ltd.
10.4.1 Financial Analysis
10.4.2 Product Portfolio
10.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.4.4 Company News and Developments
10.4.5 Certifications
10.5 Amway Corp.
10.5.1 Financial Analysis
10.5.2 Product Portfolio
10.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.5.4 Company News and Developments
10.5.5 Certifications
10.6 DHC Corporation
10.6.1 Financial Analysis
10.6.2 Product Portfolio
10.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.6.4 Company News and Developments
10.6.5 Certifications
10.7 Fine Japan Co., Ltd.
10.7.1 Financial Analysis
10.7.2 Product Portfolio
10.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.7.4 Company News and Developments
10.7.5 Certifications
10.8 Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
10.8.1 Financial Analysis
10.8.2 Product Portfolio
10.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.8.4 Company News and Developments
10.8.5 Certifications
10.9 Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
10.9.1 Financial Analysis
10.9.2 Product Portfolio
10.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.9.4 Company News and Developments
10.9.5 Certifications
10.10 Kowa Company, Ltd.
10.10.1 Financial Analysis
10.10.2 Product Portfolio
10.10.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.10.4 Company News and Developments
10.10.5 Certifications
10.11 House Foods Group Inc.
10.11.1 Financial Analysis
10.11.2 Product Portfolio
10.11.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.11.4 Company News and Developments
10.11.5 Certifications
10.12 ORIHIRO Co., Ltd.
10.12.1 Financial Analysis
10.12.2 Product Portfolio
10.12.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.12.4 Company News and Developments
10.12.5 Certifications
11 Japan Fitness Supplements Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
11.1 Overview
11.2 Potential Distributors
11.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment
12 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
Companies Featured
- Nestle S.A. NUREX, Co., Ltd. Amway Corp. DHC Corporation
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