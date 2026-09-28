Tourism Board Holds Views-Exchange Meeting With Industry Stakeholders
The event, held at Parjatan Bhaban in the capital on September 28, brought together tour operators, tourist guides, hospitality professionals, and other experts and representatives of the industry. BTB Chief Executive Officer Barrister Mutasim Billah Faruqui chaired the session.
Promotion, branding
Discussants said Bangladesh does not promote its tourism internationally. They suggested prominently promoting the sector at least in the four to five most established source markets, such as Japan, from where many tourists visit every year.
They urged the government to appoint tourism promotion officers at Bangladesh's embassies in those countries. Road shows, which many countries hold in Bangladesh, could also be organized abroad.
They also called for aggressive branding. Although the country has the slogan "Beautiful Bangladesh," it is not as prominent as those of neighboring countries. Telling stories for every destination could be another approach.
The discussants proposed that BTB design brochures featuring the most popular destinations with a map and distribute them through embassies. Promotional materials could also be placed at Bangladeshi-origin restaurants and other hospitality venues abroad.
Speakers said BTB previously arranged familiarization trips for foreign journalists, vloggers, and travel writers. However, embassies allegedly favored their preferred candidates rather than the appropriate ones, and some invitees were reportedly not even affiliated with those roles.
They also said Bangladesh has a very poor presence at global tourism events and fairs, which must be improved.
Image, airport experience
Many countries impose travel advisories on their citizens regarding Bangladesh. The discussants said the government should work with their embassies in Dhaka to show that the country is safe for tourism. They added that campaigning on positioning, rather than safety, would further improve the situation.
Many tourists reportedly say that immigration at the airport creates a negative first impression. The discussants suggested establishing a separate desk for tourists. They also noted that a lack of facilities for tourists at the airport worsens the situation, while tourists start spending from the moment they arrive, which greatly impacts the economy.
Data, governance, policy
They recommended developing a national tourism data management system to record essential tourist information and share it with stakeholders. The information could be collected online for visitors' convenience.
The discussants said no ministry other than the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry owns tourism. They urged the government to place BTB directly under the prime minister's office, like Invest Bangladesh, formerly BIDA.
They noted that BTB had formed several committees earlier, which worked well initially but did not sustain.
The government should focus on sustainable and responsible tourism, they said, and incorporate these concepts into school curricula and textbooks.
Tourist interests, industry challenges
Foreign tourists are greatly interested in the Bangladeshi rural lifestyle, the speakers said. While critics argue that the country lacks bars and nightlife, most tourists are actually looking for authentic rural experiences.
Some foreign tourists also want to visit ethnic communities, but access to the hill districts is often closed, which prevents tour operators from reaching them.
Tourism businesses currently pay the same amount of taxes as other industries, making investment difficult, especially for newcomers. The discussants said a tax rebate, even with some conditions, would improve the situation.
Concluding the session, BTB CEO Faruqui acknowledged the shortcomings and assured that BTB will collaborate with industry stakeholders to improve the overall scenario. 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