Bangladesh, UAE Discuss Expanding Jobs For Skilled Workers, Aviation Cooperation

The discussions were held when the UAE ambassador paid a courtesy call on the prime minister at his office at the Bangladesh Secretariat on the afternoon of September 28.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu told media that the two sides discussed ways to create more employment opportunities for skilled Bangladeshi workers in the UAE and attract greater UAE investment to Bangladesh.

They also discussed strengthening cooperation in aviation, energy, infrastructure, information technology, railways, and logistics, he said.

The meeting also focused on expanding bilateral trade and investment opportunities, with Bangladesh seeking increased UAE investment in various sectors.

The two sides stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation in sectors that can contribute to economic growth, investment, and employment generation in both countries.

State Minister-1 for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, Chairman of Invest Bangladesh Ashik Chowdhury, and senior officials of the UAE Embassy in Dhaka were present at the meeting.

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