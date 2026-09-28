Malaysia-Bangladesh Tourism, Arts And Cultural Network Launched In Dhaka
The launch event was held at Alliance Française de Dhaka on September 28, bringing together stakeholders from tourism, culture, arts, and other sectors, according to a press release.
The network aims to build on the longstanding friendship, travel links, professional engagement, and cultural exchanges between the two countries and transform these personal connections into broader institutional and people-centered cooperation.
MBTACN plans to facilitate cultural festivals, art and photography exhibitions, film and literary exchanges, culinary events, student and academic exchanges, tourism cooperation, healthcare linkages, and youth initiatives.
Under the slogan“Bridging People. Celebrating Culture. Inspiring Tourism," the network aims to promote meaningful collaboration and exchange of experiences while contributing to stronger Malaysia-Bangladesh relations.
Hazwan Hasnol, Chargé d'Affaires of the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka, attended the launch as the guest of honor, while Barrister Md. Mutasim Billah Farooqi, Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB), attended as a special guest.
Sayed Yahya Sayed Othman, Former Regional Director of Tourism Malaysia and a founding member of MBTACN, joined the event virtually from Putrajaya and delivered a video message.
François Chambraud, Director of Alliance Française de Dhaka, delivered the welcome address, while MBTACN Senior Adviser Md Abdus Samad chaired the session.
Led by Abu Sufian, Executive Chairman of MBTACN and Editor and Publisher of travel magazine VROMON, the network will work to connect tourism, education, culture, healthcare, arts, business, youth, research, and community engagement between the two countries.Spread the word More from TourismView All Latest NewsSee All No hidden agenda in Boeing deal: Humaiun KobirAviation Business 28 minutes ago Malaysia-Bangladesh Tourism, Arts and Cultural Network launched in DhakaTourism24 minutes ago Bangladesh, UAE discuss expanding jobs for skilled workers, aviation cooperationNRB Connect18 minutes ago Tourism Board holds views-exchange meeting with industry stakeholdersTourism21 minutes ago World Tourism Day 2026: Peninsula Chittagong launches Chattogram's Digital ItineraryHotelsabout 2 hours ago Bangladesh, Pakistan discuss strengthening connectivityTourismabout 3 hours ago World Tourism Day celebrated in Sajek Valley for first timeTourismabout 3 hours ago EBL signs two participation agreements 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