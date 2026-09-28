Aquapio Launches All-In-One CRM Built For Manufactured Home Dealers, Brokers And Agents

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Yvette Hitchens, Founder of Aquapio

Aquapio brings lead management, marketing and sales training into one platform for manufactured home dealers, brokers and agents.

One platform for manufactured home dealers, brokers and agents: leads, marketing and sales training, built around park approval and chattel sales.

- Yvette Hitchens

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aquapio today announced the launch of its all-in-one customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing platform built specifically for the manufactured housing industry. The platform serves the professionals who sell manufactured homes: dealers and retailers, real estate brokers, and agents who specialize in manufactured home sales. It brings websites, lead management, email, text messaging, phone, social media, calendars, transaction pipelines and sales training into a single system.

Manufactured home sales follow a different path than site-built real estate. Transactions often depend on park or community approval, buyers may finance a home as personal property rather than real property, and buyers are frequently shopping for a specific community rather than a specific address. General-purpose real estate CRMs are built around site-built homes, and much of the software built for the manufactured housing industry is designed around new-home retail and factory orders. As a result, many dealers, brokers and agents manage leads and transactions across spreadsheets, inboxes, notebooks and personal phones.

"I lost two buyers at my own open house because my software didn't understand the business I was in," said Yvette Hitchens, founder of Aquapio. "A standard real estate CRM will show a single-family house to someone shopping for a manufactured home, and it has nowhere to track park approval, which is often the first thing that has to clear on a community sale. Aquapio was built for the people who do this work every day, whether they run a dealership or list manufactured homes as a broker or agent."

Aquapio's capabilities include:

Pipeline stages built for manufactured home transactions, including park or community approval and financing

Lead capture with automatic text and email follow-up, including an AI receptionist for after-hours inquiries

Websites and listings that present manufactured homes as manufactured homes

Automated marketing across email, text messaging and social media

A built-in training portal for onboarding new salespeople and agents

A single dashboard showing leads, appointments, transactions and revenue

For dealerships, the platform gives owners visibility into sales activity and a structured way to train new staff. For brokerages, it supports agent onboarding and oversight across manufactured home transactions. For individual agents, it automates follow-up and listing marketing so that inquiries are answered quickly, day or night.

To mark the launch, Aquapio is offering founding-member pricing to its first 50 subscribers. Founding rates start at $297 per month across three plans (Ripple, Current and Tide) and remain in place for as long as the subscriber stays. The offer ends October 31, 2026, or when all 50 founding spots are claimed, whichever comes first. Aquapio is hosting 30-minute live group demonstrations for dealers, brokers and agents, with registration at aquapio/founders-club.

Aquapio was founded by Yvette Hitchens, a licensed California real estate broker and HCD-licensed instructor with nearly 30 years of combined experience in real estate and manufactured housing. Hitchens holds the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation, the Certified Distance Education Instructor (CDEI) credential from ARELLO, and the Real Estate Educators Association's Gold Standard Instructor (GSI) certification. She is also the founder of The MH Trainer, an HCD-approved manufactured housing education provider.

About Aquapio Aquapio is an all-in-one CRM and marketing platform built for manufactured home dealers, retailers, brokers and agents. It combines lead management, marketing, communications, scheduling, transaction tracking and sales training in one system, helping manufactured housing professionals capture more leads, close more transactions and grow their businesses. Aquapio is a product of The Hitchens Enterprises LLC. Learn more at aquapio.

Yvette Hitchens

Aquapio

+1 562-661-5019

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Aquapio Launches All-in-One CRM Built for Manufactured Home Dealers, Brokers and Agents News Provided By The Hitchens Enterprises LLC September 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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