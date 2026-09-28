AI Meeting Assistants Will Move From Notes To Follow-Up, Says Addys.AI CEO

Addys drafts a reply to each LinkedIn message with the full conversation beside it, and holds it until the user clicks Send. Shown with sample data.

Alex Ge, founder and CEO of Addys

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Addys CEO Alex Ge explains how proactive AI agents move from meeting summaries to drafting follow-up emails, updating CRM deal stages and booking meetings

- Alex Ge, Founder and CEO, AddysNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The first wave of workplace AI captured information: AI meeting assistants and note takers produced transcripts and summaries, and chat assistants drafted content. According to Alex Ge, founder and CEO of Addys (addys), the harder problem starts after the meeting, when someone still has to decide what matters, gather context from other systems and turn commitments into work.A proactive AI agent, as Ge defines it, is software that keeps working context across a team's tools, infers the next steps a conversation implies and prepares those actions for a person to review, instead of waiting for a prompt. Such agents, Ge said, are built to close the gap between the meeting and the work. The aim is to shorten the distance between a conversation and a completed, auditable workflow, and autonomy is a means to that end.Where AI meeting assistants stopFirst-generation tools cut the cost of transcription, summarization and drafting, but not the coordination that follows: deciding who owns an action, finding the relevant history, updating systems of record and making sure the task is done.AI meeting note takers such as Otter and Fireflies capture conversations and produce useful summaries, but their output is primarily informational. A user still has to interpret the notes, draft follow-ups, update the CRM and route each item. Chat assistants are more flexible, but most interactions still start with a prompt, and the user copies the output elsewhere. That works for single requests, not commitments tracked across time, tools and people. Ge describes the shift:- Passive AI: conversation, then transcript, then summary, then manual follow-up.- Proactive AI: conversation, then context synthesis, then proposed actions, then review and execution.What is a proactive AI agent?Ge breaks that definition into four parts:- Context across applications. It connects email, calendars, chat, documents, project trackers and CRMs, so a meeting is read against past messages, decisions and account history.- Next-action inference. It spots commitments, implied tasks and open decisions and turns them into proposals: the promised follow-up email with the deck attached, a CRM stage change, or a compliance ticket with a proposed owner. Each stays traceable to the conversation it came from.- Staged execution. Consequential actions wait for the user to check wording, recipients and records. Low-risk actions can earn autonomy, but only inside explicit permission boundaries, and approval history should never become "an invisible substitute for consent."- Privacy and secure compute. Wider context means wider access to sensitive data, so agents need least-privilege permissions, retention rules, audit logs and revocation. Trusted execution environments (TEEs), hardware-isolated areas that protect data during processing, such as those built on Intel TDX or confidential GPUs, reduce exposure but are only one layer. Rena Labs, the company behind Addys, builds TEE infrastructure as a shared confidential computing layer for such agents.Proactive AI agents vs. AI note takers and chat assistants- AI chat assistants respond to a prompt and return an answer or draft. The user does the prompting, copying and routing.- AI meeting note takers work from a single meeting transcript and return a summary. The user interprets it and completes the follow-up.- Proactive AI agents act on detected commitments, draw on context across applications and return reviewable actions and system updates. The user approves and handles exceptions.How do proactive AI agents handle sales follow-up?Sales teams repeat the same post-call routine across several systems, making sales follow-up the clearest fit for proactive AI agents. Addys builds this approach into its proactive meeting agent. After a sales call, the agent drafts the follow-up email from the meeting and the account history, updates the deal stage and logs notes and contacts in CRMs such as HubSpot and Salesforce, and books the next meeting, with each action held for approval by default. Details are on the company's page on AI meeting assistants for sales teams.The pattern also fits founders tracking decisions across recurring meetings and students managing networking and applications. In each case, Ge said, the value is coordination and continuity, not more generated messages.What are the risks of proactive AI agents?The Addys CEO sees four open problems. A model can mistake a suggestion for a commitment or act on an outdated decision, so every proposal needs a source trail and a way to correct it. Access to several applications does not imply permission to combine all their data. Old or conflicting records produce confident but wrong actions. And summary quality says little about whether an agent is useful. Better measures are accepted action rate, correction rate, time saved after review, task completion and the severity of errors caught."The most effective proactive agents will not try to automate every decision," said Ge. "They will identify the moments where coordination is predictable, prepare the next step, and make the boundary between recommendation and execution easy to understand."The next three to five yearsGe expects proactive agents to become one of the defining directions of AI, as software moves from waiting for instructions to completing work and buyers move from paying for access to paying for results. The Addys CEO credits the open-source agent OpenClaw with making agentic software tangible, though its command-line setup and ongoing configuration are hard for most users to sustain.As the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard for linking AI models to everyday software, makes those links routine, mainstream users will expect agents that feel like a conversation, not a development environment. Ge said that shift sets up a new kind of super app: a trusted layer that understands context across software, prepares the next step and coordinates the work.About AddysAddys (addys) builds a proactive AI meeting assistant that turns meeting commitments into drafted emails, tickets and CRM updates for approval. Founded in 2026 by CEO Alex Ge, the company is based in New York and San Francisco. Addys is developed by Renaissance AI Labs Ltd (Rena Labs). Learn more at .

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Addys launch video: the proactive AI meeting assistant that drafts follow-ups, updates CRMs and books the next meeting

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AI Meeting Assistants Will Move From Notes to Follow-Up, Says Addys CEO News Provided By RENAISSANCE AI LABS LTD September 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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