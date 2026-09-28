Lingerie Fighting Championships Launches Power Spank - A Cheeky New Combat Sport

Power Spank debuts October 11

Power Spank Aims to Take Down Power Slap

Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:BOTY)

- Shaun DonnellyLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTCID:BOTY), the Las Vegas-based combat sports entertainment brand known for pushing boundaries, today announced the launch of Power Spank, a new competitive combat sport format positioned as a lighthearted, safety-conscious alternative to slap-fighting leagues like Power Slap.The idea was born out of frustration, not fandom. After one of LFC's own fighters competed in a Power Slap match and wound up hospitalized - sidelining her from an upcoming LFC event - the promotion decided the sport needed a version with the entertainment value intact and the trip to the ER removed."We watched one of our fighters get seriously hurt doing something that, frankly, makes people risk brain damage for money," said LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly. "Power Spank is our answer: same energy, same theatrics, none of the brain damage. And let's be honest, a spank is a lot more fun to watch than a slap.”How Power Spank WorksPower Spank swaps the open-handed full-force face strikes of traditional slap fighting for a scored format built around technique, showmanship, and - true to LFC's roots - costume and character. Competitors face off in an elimination style tournament judged on impact, style, and audience. The result: a sport that keeps the spectacle and rivalry of slap fighting without treating traumatic brain injury as an acceptable cost of entertainment.Contestants include LFC's Booty Camp Champ Bella Madisyn, 6'1” model Lilly Jade, local OZ dancers Bebe and Jules and 4 other women from around the US. The show will be hosted by Kim Bass from Healthy Male. In addition to each fighter's purse, the winner will receive a cash bonus provided by AdultClub"This isn't a gimmick to us - it's a statement," Donnelly added. "Combat sports can be bold and outrageous without being reckless. Power Spank proves you can still pack a house without packing an ambulance."Power Spank will debut Sunday October 11 in Clearwater, FL right before LFC49: Shine On. All the action starts at 7pm and will air exclusively at LFC Network on Roku. Order the channel atAbout Lingerie Fighting ChampionshipsLingerie Fighting Championships (LFC) is a Las Vegas-based combat sports entertainment brand operating across live events, streaming (LFC Network on Roku), and original content production. Known for blending athletic competition with bold entertainment, LFC continues to expand its footprint in combat sports through strategic partnerships and innovative event formats.Media Contact:Shaun DonnellyLingerie Fighting Championships, Inc....702-505-0743

Shaun Donnelly

Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.

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Lingerie Fighting Championships Launches Power Spank - A Cheeky New Combat Sport News Provided By Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. September 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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