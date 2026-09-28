Britehorn Partners Serves As Exclusive Advisor To Surety Title In Its Sale To A Leading National Title Insurance Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Britehorn Partners is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Surety Title in its sale to a leading national title insurance and transaction services company.Founded in 1992, Surety Title is one of the nation's leading independent, full-service title insurance and settlement services agencies. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, with offices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida, the company serves clients across residential and commercial real estate markets nationwide. Surety Title's commitment to responsive, time-sensitive service, together with its longstanding emphasis on ethical and professional standards, has established the company as one of the largest and most respected independent title agencies in the Northeast.As part of the transaction, Surety Title's leadership team-including Michael Ryan, Keith Langan, and Brian Klaus-will remain with the business. Brian Klaus, President of Surety Title and a title industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, will continue to lead the company's day-to-day operations.“We are excited about the opportunities ahead and grateful to the Britehorn Partners team, led by Bobbi Armstrong and Andrew Hurry, for their strategic guidance, thoughtful advice, tireless advocacy, and unwavering commitment throughout every stage of the transaction,” said Brian Klaus, President of Surety Title.About Britehorn PartnersBritehorn Partners is a full-service investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions. For 15 years, the firm has advised clients across business services, real estate services, fintech and other specialized sectors. Britehorn's senior professionals have collectively advised on hundreds of transactions representing more than $1 billion in enterprise value.About Surety TitleFounded in 1992, Surety Title is a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services. The company provides comprehensive title insurance protection and professional closing services to homebuyers, sellers, real estate professionals, mortgage lenders, commercial real estate professionals, developers, homebuilders, and attorneys, facilitating residential and commercial real estate transactions nationwide.

Natalia Story

Britehorn Partners LLC

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Britehorn Partners Serves as Exclusive Advisor to Surety Title in Its Sale to a Leading National Title Insurance Company News Provided By Britehorn Partners LLC September 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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