ELYSIAN IMPACT's 4Th Annual Catwalk Furbaby Brings Couture, Canines And A Cause Back To NYFW

Catwalk FurBaby Logo

Elysian Impact Logo

Catwalk Furbaby Runway (Photo credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

Catwalk Furbaby Runway (Photo credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

Catwalk Furbaby Runway (Photo credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

10 rescue organizations, 10 designers and Twenty looks came together at New York Fashion Week for a unique show where style serves a purpose

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fashion Week's most unconventional runway partnership returned to New York as Catwalk Furbaby brought designers, models and rescue animals together for a unique show where what happens on the catwalk can have an impact beyond it.Created by ELYSIAN IMPACT founder, publisher, filmmaker and philanthropist Karen Floyd, Catwalk Furbaby returned with a new class of designers and nonprofit animal rescues collaborating and competing in a runway presentation built around the idea that fashion's visibility can serve a larger purpose during New York Fashion Week and stakes extending beyond applause. The 2026 competition included a $25,000 People's Choice, Judges' and Publisher's awards.ELYSIAN is a luxury lifestyle brand dedicated to empowering women through storytelling, mentorship, and philanthropy. With a focus on Aspiring Women and Inspiring Women, ELYSIAN is committed to fostering connections, celebrating achievements, and creating positive change. Through its philanthropic arm, ELYSIAN Impact, the Catwalk Furbaby event has raised and distributed over $475,000 to date, supporting initiatives for women, children, animals, service, and the environment.The 4th Annual Catwalk Furbaby teams included: Second Chance Rescue NYC (Designer: Victor dE Souza, Model: Rachel Donohue, Paige Erekat), Stand Up for Pits Foundation (Designer: Any Old Iron, Models: Briar Makenzie, Zoe Sellers), Foster Adopt Rescue Transport (FART) (Designer: Hot Girl Quilting, Models: Diane Ewert, Ella Gurney), Wings of Rescue (Designer: D'Marsh Couture, Models: Tajae Williams, Maggie Williams), Operation Kindness Humane Society (Designer: Marc Bouwer, Models: Sabrina Perleshi & Sophie Sumner), PetSet (Designer: Magpies & Peacocks, Models: Jill Branch, Brittany Alexis), Companion Animal Alliance (Designer: L'Agence & Cate Brown Studio, Models: Heather Smith, Abby Epstein), Big Dog Ranch Rescue (Designer: Anne Fontaine, Models: Gia Firoozi, Sanna Evelilina Zake), Bridgeport Animal Rescue Cre Connecticut (BARC-CT) (Designer: Bless Mazarura Bless by Bless, Models: Denise Cuccia, McKinley Walton), and the Spartanburg Humane Society (Designer: Halyna Shunevych, Models: Elise Wheatley, Diana Pohorila).This year's judges included Camelia Entekhabifard, Dr. Christina Rahm and Jean Shafiroff. The event emcee was Charlii Sebunya.Sponsors of the 2026 Catwalk Furbaby included BarkAir, Discover South Carolina, Merci Dupre Clothiers, International Development and Carmel Fauci. The Catwalk Furbaby team would also like to extend their thanks to the D Diamond NY, Pawsh House, Enid Blythe Mariebelle New York, and the New York City International Fashion Film Festival (NYCIFFF).Funds raised through the 2026 Catwalk Furbaby initiative benefit the ELYSIAN Impact Fund, a component fund of the Spartanburg County Foundation, a charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group, Inc.

+1 212-967-6900

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ELYSIAN IMPACT's 4th Annual Catwalk Furbaby Brings Couture, Canines and a Cause Back to NYFW News Provided By Lawlor Media Group, Inc. September 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Textiles & Fabric Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.