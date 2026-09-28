NVBDC's Mission: POSSIBLE Brings Major Corporations, Government And Business Resources To Detroit

NVBDC Mission: Possible

Elaine Taylor, Executive Director

Major corporations, government agencies and resource partners will gather in Detroit for the 2026 NVBDC National Conference.

- Elaine Taylor, NVBDC Executive DirectorTROY, MI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) will welcome a strong lineup of corporations, government organizations, economic development agencies, resource partners and Veteran-Owned Businesses to the 2026 NVBDC National Conference - Mission: POSSIBLE, October 4–6 at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit.Participating organizations include Consumers Energy, Pride Mobility, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Toyota, Stellantis, PNC Bank, JPMorgan Chase, EY, Fifth Third Bank, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, DTE Energy, Burns & McDonnell, PuroClean's PuroVet, MEDC, the City of Detroit, and many others.The conference reflects the direction of NVBDC 3.0, which is focused on moving Veteran-Owned Businesses beyond certification and toward business readiness, procurement readiness, stronger connections and measurable growth. NVBDC's mission is to certify, prepare, connect and accelerate veteran businesses so they can compete and deliver value in the marketplace.“Mission: POSSIBLE is about turning certification into opportunity,” said Elaine M. Taylor, Executive Director of NVBDC.“By bringing veteran entrepreneurs together with corporate procurement leaders, government organizations and resource partners, we are creating the connections that can lead to real business growth.”Mission: POSSIBLE will feature 1:1 corporate matchmaking, supplier-readiness programming, networking, breakout sessions, business development opportunities and the Veteran Marketplace.“This conference brings the entire ecosystem together,” said Jim Cowper, Chair of the NVBDC Board of Directors.“Veteran-Owned Businesses will have direct access to corporations, government organizations and resources that can help them build relationships and pursue new opportunities.”PuroClean, through its PuroVet program, will serve as Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 conference.2026 NVBDC National Conference - Mission: POSSIBLEOctober 4–6, 2026MotorCity Casino Hotel | Detroit, MichiganConnect. Compete. Grow.Registration is available at NVBDC/events.About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council helps Veteran-Owned and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses gain greater access to corporate, government and marketplace opportunities through certification, readiness, education and strategic connections.

Paul Edelstein

National Veteran Business Development Council

+1 248-747-2392

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NVBDC's Mission: POSSIBLE Brings Major Corporations, Government and Business Resources to Detroit News Provided By National Veteran Business Development Council September 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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