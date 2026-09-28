Campel9 Self-Generating Pellet Heater Launches On Kickstarter For Camping And RV Use

RV

CAMPel9, a portable pellet heater that generates its own electricity from heat, is now available on Kickstarter for campers and RV users.

CHEONGJU-SI, CHUNGCHEONGBUK-DO, SOUTH KOREA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Magenic LLC has officially launched CAMPel9 on Kickstarter, introducing a portable pellet heater designed to provide forced-air heating for camping, RVs, camper vans, travel trailers, and other off-grid environments.Unlike conventional electric heaters, CAMPel9 uses pellet fuel as its heat source and incorporates thermoelectric technology to generate electricity from the heat produced during operation. The generated electricity is used to operate the heater's internal systems, reducing the need for an external power source.CAMPel9 is designed as a forced-air heater rather than a conventional stove. Heated air is generated inside the unit and distributed into the surrounding space, while combustion exhaust is directed outside through an exhaust duct.The system was developed specifically to address the challenges of creating a compact, portable pellet heating system capable of operating with limited or no external electricity. Its design integrates pellet combustion, heat exchange, thermoelectric power generation, air circulation, and automatic pellet feeding into a compact portable unit.The CAMPel9 pellet hopper can hold approximately 6 kg of pellets, providing extended operating time depending on operating conditions and heat output. An optional extended hopper configuration is also planned.The product is intended for users who need heating in locations where conventional electrical heating is difficult to use, including campsites, RVs, camper vans, travel trailers, cabins, and other off-grid environments.CAMPel9 is currently being offered through its Kickstarter campaign, with early-bird pricing available to Kickstarter backers.“We developed CAMPel9 because we wanted to solve a problem that had remained difficult to address: creating a compact pellet heater that could generate the electricity needed for its own operation,” said Magenic LLC.CAMPel9 is not designed as a cooking stove. It is a forced-air heater designed to transfer heat through hot air while directing combustion exhaust outside the living area.The Kickstarter campaign provides detailed information about the product, operating principles, specifications, pricing, and planned production.About Magenic LLCMagenic LLC is a technology and manufacturing company focused on developing specialized mechanical and energy-related products. CAMPel9 represents the company's effort to develop a portable self-generating heating system for camping and off-grid applications.For more information about CAMPel9 and the Kickstarter campaign, visit the official campaign page.

Song Namsuk

magenicllc

+82 10-3418-3824

email us here

11-HOUR CONTINUOUS ONE-TAKE - REAL-WORLD OPERATION

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CAMPel9 Self-Generating Pellet Heater Launches on Kickstarter for Camping and RV Use News Provided By magenicllc September 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Natural Disasters, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.