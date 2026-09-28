Tyson & Mendes Names Patrick J. Healey New York Branch Office Managing Partner

Patrick J. Healey, Tyson & Mendes' New York Branch Office Managing Partner

- Founding Partner Robert F. Tyson, Jr., Tyson & Mendes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National insurance defense trial firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today Patrick J. Healey has been named New York Branch Office Managing Partner. Healey leverages his more than three decades of civil litigation and trial experience to lead the firm's growth and representation of clients defending against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Healey's practice specializes in matters involving professional negligence, medical malpractice, New York labor law, automobile and premises liability, municipal liability, civil rights, products liability, employment litigation, insurance coverage, and ERISA. He has tried hundreds of arbitrations and cases to verdict as sole trial counsel, as well as served as co-counsel at trial in approximately 50 cases in the state and federal courts of New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

“We are thrilled our New York teams and clients will benefit from Pat's proven leadership and trial acumen. His judgment, experience, and temperament will continue to help us deliver excellence in New York and beyond,” said Tyson and Mendes' Founding Partner Robert F. Tyson, Jr.

Healey was one of 21 litigators who made the move to Tyson & Mendes when the firm acquired Rebar Kelly in June. In addition to serving at partner at Rebar Kelly, Healey served as staff counsel for two of the nation's largest insurance companies, was a partner at a firm representing one of the nation's largest hospitals, and served as managing partner of the New York office of a multi-state insurance defense firm. He has authored numerous appellate briefs and argued before the Pennsylvania Superior and Commonwealth Courts, the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court, and the Second and Third Circuit Courts of Appeals. Healey is admitted to the state and federal courts of New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, as well as the Second and Third Circuit Courts of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court. He was recognized by Super Lawyers® in 2025.

“Pat's trial experience, expertise in navigating the challenges defendants face in New York legal system, and people-first approach make him uniquely qualified to lead our New York office through our current, continued growth,” said National Managing Partner Cayce Lynch.“Pat's leadership will be critical as we continue to expand our presence in one of the nation's most significant, plaintiff-friendly jurisdictions to meet client needs.”

“I am honored to lead our New York office and guide our team of talented attorneys and staff in our efforts to deliver the best representation available to clients, leveraging The Apex as we stop Nuclear Verdicts®,” said Healey. The Apex is the firm's trial-tested, data-backed blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and disproportionate jury awards, unveiled in the book, Nuclear Verdicts® - The Apex: Break the Pattern, published in October.

Now serving 22 states nationwide with 28 offices, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest growing civil defense firms in the U.S. The firm is proud to offer one of the clearest paths to partnership of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S., and it invests more in educating and training its attorneys than any other insurance defense firm.

For more information and to view career opportunities, visit tysonmendes.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 22 states with 28 offices nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2026 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, shortlisted for the PropertyCasualty360 2026 Insurance Luminaries Award, and have an extensive trial bench of attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers 2026, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2026, and Super Lawyers. The firm has also developed a spinoff consulting firm, Apex Defense Consulting, aimed at equipping carriers and counsel with the education, collaboration, and expertise needed to stop Nuclear Verdicts® and slow social inflation.

For more information, visit .

About Apex Defense Consulting

Apex Defense Consulting is a specialized insurance defense consulting firm, offering educational, community, and consulting services via a slate of experienced trial lawyers and Nuclear Verdict® experts. Founded in 2025, Apex Defense Consulting is the first of its kind within the insurance defense industry and is poised to revolutionize the industry with The ApexSM, the first and only data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®.

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Tyson & Mendes Names Patrick J. Healey New York Branch Office Managing Partner News Provided By Tyson & Mendes, LLP September 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Law



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