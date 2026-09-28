Tecnet Hosts Cybersecurity Awareness Month Webinar Series

Cybersecurity Awareness Month October 2026

Free Cybersecurity sessions give business leaders and IT decision-makers practical direction on AI governance and business continuity

- Russell Woodford, Cybersecurity Lead at TecnetVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tecnet, a 100% Canadian-owned IT managed services and cybersecurity provider, today announced a five-part webinar series for Cybersecurity Awareness Month Oct 2026. Sessions run from October 9 to 29.These sessions are built for business leaders and IT decision-makers across British Columbia and explore the cybersecurity issues shaping organizations today, including business continuity, phishing and human risk, AI security, Shadow AI, and the evolving cyber threat landscape.The series pairs Tecnet specialists with industry partners. It closes with a briefing from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) on the threat landscape facing organizations in the province. Tecnet has also created new practical cybersecurity resources and a Cyber Check Quiz that organizations can use to benchmark their current practices."It's not enough to purchase a license or deploy a product: it has to be deployed securely and maintained properly as the threat landscape keeps changing," said Russell Woodford, Cybersecurity Lead at Tecnet. "People aren't perfect and attackers play on your willingness to act quickly, so this Cybersecurity Awareness Month our webinars and new articles are focused on helping your team become your human firewall."The October Cybersecurity Webinar SeriesOctober 9: The Real Cost of Downtime: What BC Businesses Get Wrong About Backup (with Datto). The business impact of downtime, and how to plan recovery for ransomware, hardware failure and human error.October 15: Your Team Is Already Using AI. Here's How to Keep It Safe, Not Slower. Setting guardrails around workplace AI tools without slowing productivity.October 23: One Click Away: What BC Businesses Need to Know About Phishing Risk. How phishing targets BC organizations today and the controls that reduce the chance of a costly click.October 28: The AI Risks Hiding Between the Cracks: Understanding Shadow AI (with Fortinet). Practical governance for AI tools adopted outside IT's view.October 29: CSIS Presents: Inside Today's Cyber Threat Landscape: What British Columbians Should Know. A briefing from The Canadian Security Society on the threats affecting organizations across the province.Sign up for sessions here on our events pageNew resources for leadership teamsTecnet's new articles cover cyber insurance readiness, cryptojacking, building a security culture with a lean IT team, and how AI can reduce everyday human error. The Cyber Check Quiz gives leaders a quick read on where their organization stands and where to focus next.Visit the Cybersecurity Awareness Month event page to read resources, sign up to a session, or try the new Cyber Quiz.About TecnetTecnet Canada is a 100% Canadian-owned, managed IT services provider and technology partner with over 50 years of experience helping organizations align technology with their business goals. With offices in Victoria and Vancouver, Tecnet combines expertise in Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity, AI, and IT Infrastructure with a people-first approach to support businesses, non-profits, and public sector organizations. Having delivered more than 1,000 technology projects, Tecnet builds long-term partnerships and practical solutions that strengthen security, productivity, resilience, and business outcomes. At the heart of its approach is a commitment to being The Real People Behind Technology.

Angella Velarde

Tecnet Canada

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Tecnet Hosts Cybersecurity Awareness Month Webinar Series News Provided By Monalo Media Ltd September 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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