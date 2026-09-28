The Service Companies Announces Sponsorship Of Global Gaming Expo

- Brian Coyne

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide provider will be onsite to discuss how outsourcing can strengthen workforce stability and operational performance.

The Service Companies (TSC), the premier provider of EVS, housekeeping, overnight cleaning and specialty service solutions for the gaming industry, today kicked off its sponsorship of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2026 in Las Vegas.

As commercial resorts and Tribal gaming enterprises build new hotel towers, expand gaming floors, and open new dining venues, physical growth creates an immediate operational challenge. TSC is attending G2E to connect with casino leaders, learn about their operational priorities, and explore opportunities to work together across housekeeping, casino environmental services (EVS), overnight cleaning, and stewarding.

"Expansion creates great revenue opportunities, but it also causes operational complexity," said Brian Coyne, Chief Executive Officer of TSC. "When properties grow, managing basic labor becomes a bottleneck. We are at G2E to show gaming leaders how our managed teams take on that operational burden, protect brand standards, and help properties scale smoothly."

TSC brings specialized expertise to Tribal gaming enterprises, offering a partnership model that supports physical expansion while respecting Tribal employment priorities. By providing trained W-2 workforce teams, structured operating blueprints, and career pathways for local talent, TSC helps Tribal Nations build strong operating infrastructure without sacrificing community development goals.

G2E attendees and Tribal casino leaders interested in connecting with The Service Companies during the show can visit the team at The Venetian Hotel, Casanova Ballroom - Level 1, Room 503.

About The Service Companies

The Service Companies (TSC) is the premier provider of managed service solutions for the casino, luxury hotels and resorts, hotel, and timeshare industries. Built on a foundation of structured operating systems, on-site leadership, and a dedicated W-2 workforce, TSC delivers tailored housekeeping, public area cleaning, casino EVS, stewarding, and specialty project services across North America.

For more information, visit theservicecompanies or call 800.385.8800.

Barry Canty

The Service Companies

+1 305-681-8800

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The Service Companies Announces Sponsorship of Global Gaming Expo News Provided By TWIO Brand September 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs



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