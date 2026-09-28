Myers-Holum, Inc. Announces Platinum Sponsorship Of Suiteworld 2026

NetSuite Alliance Partner of the Year 2025 to sponsor NetSuite's annual user conference

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Myers-Holum, Inc. today announced that it is a platinum sponsor of SuiteWorld 2026, Oracle NetSuite's largest celebration for customers and partners taking place October 25 - 28, 2026, at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Across four energy-packed days, the event will showcase NetSuite's latest AI innovations, hands-on learning, and networking opportunities designed for attendees to exchange ideas, build relationships, and shape what's next together.Centered around the theme“Ready for Next”, SuiteWorld will kick off with a keynote from Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president of Oracle NetSuite, focused on the next generation of NetSuite, NetSuite Next, and what businesses can achieve with AI built into everyday workflows. Attendees can experience the new capabilities in action and learn how AI can help surface insights, turn information into action, and adapt to every role and industry.At SuiteWorld, Myers-Holum will host an in-person learning session entitled“No More Manual Entry: AI Document Parsing Built for NetSuite.” Attendees will learn how AI-powered document parsing can turn purchase orders, invoices, delivery receipts, and other business documents into accurate, auditable NetSuite records in real time. Myers-Holum will also host two SuiteWorld On Air sessions.“Plan with AI, and for AI: Four Jobs Your NetSuite Planning and Budgeting Co-Pilot Does-and the One Call It Never Makes” will explore how AI can streamline budgeting and forecasting in NetSuite, including planning for NetSuite AI Unit usage.“Leveraging NetSuite for the Nursery & Landscaping Industry” will examine how nursery and landscaping businesses can use NetSuite to standardize end-to-end operations, from seed to service, on one unified system.SuiteWorld will also include:- AI use cases that highlight how customers use NetSuite to surface insights, act faster, and run their businesses with better visibility and control.- Industry-specific programming that brings peers, customers, and NetSuite leaders together to exchange ideas, discuss industry trends, and build meaningful relationships.- The Learning Lab that offers hands-on experiences to help participants build skills with tailored guidance from NetSuite experts.- Networking events that connect attendees with the NetSuite community, including the welcome reception, industry events, and The Party.To learn more, please visit us at booth 437 in the SuiteWorld Expo.About SuiteWorldHosted by Oracle NetSuite, SuiteWorld is the industry's premier cloud ERP conference being held at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas on October 25 – 28, 2026. This annual celebration of customers and partners features a gathering of industry peers and product experts who run organizations leveraging the power of NetSuite - the #1 AI cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.For registration and additional details, please visit . To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social media, please use #SuiteWorld.About Myers-Holum, Inc.NetSuite's 2025 Alliance Partner of the Year – Myers-Holum helps businesses streamline operations, unlock data insights, and leverage evolving AI capabilities. From modern data migration strategies to tailored change management, we provide expert support for every stage of NetSuite implementation.TrademarksOracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

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Myers-Holum, Inc. Announces Platinum Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2026 News Provided By Myers-Holum, Inc. September 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications



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