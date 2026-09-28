Insygna Joins NVIDIA, Microsoft, And Okta In The Open Secure AI Alliance To Advance AI Agent Accountability

Insygna Joins Open Secure AI Alliance

Insygna contributes controls that non-technical people in Finance, Procurement, and HR can use to manage AI agents as an extended workforce.

- Michail Rybakov, Cofounder and CTO, InsygnaMERRIMACK, NH, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Insygna, the platform that manages AI agents like an extended workforce, today announced it has been accepted as a General Member of the Open Secure AI Alliance. Insygna has also become a Silver Member of The Linux Foundation.Insygna manages AI agents after they are deployed, which is where cost and risk actually land. Its platform issues every agent a verifiable identity, credentials it against a defined scope of authorization, manages it from deployment through retirement, and keeps a retained log of what the agent did in terms a procurement lead or an auditor can read. The alliance is building that tooling in the open, across vendors, rather than inside any one platform, which is why Insygna applied."Building agents is the easy part. Understanding whether you can trust them is the challenge. We onboard every agent like a new hire, starting by scanning its codebase to assign a trust score, then continually tracking everything it does in an activity log. A manager doesn't need to be a security expert to know what an agent can do and whether it's behaving. We wanted agent behavior to be as easy to read as an employee file," said Michail Rybakov, Cofounder and CTO at Insygna.Insygna also operates the Insygna Agent Report Card, a free public service that scores an AI agent's risk before deployment. It is free to anyone and will remain free.The Open Secure AI Alliance is a directed fund project of The Linux Foundation, convened by NVIDIA on July 27, 2026 and operating under a charter effective September 1, 2026. It funds open, collaborative work that gives cyber defenders AI tools they can inspect and control, covering identity, isolation, model formats, multi-model scanning, and secure coding. The alliance passed 120 organizations within two weeks of launch, and has publicly named Microsoft, IBM, Red Hat, Cisco, Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Hugging Face, Databricks, Palantir, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Siemens, Dell and HPE among its participants. Membership follows an application and review process, and requires an agreement countersigned by The Linux Foundation.Agent identity is one of the alliance's active areas, with contributions from Okta, Palo Alto Networks, and HPE, whose SPIFFE/SPIRE project cryptographically verifies agents and services so only authorized workloads reach enterprise resources. Insygna comes at the same problem from the other direction, giving the people who hire, credential, and pay for workers the same controls over agents.On August 4, 2026, NVIDIA and The Linux Foundation proposed the Shared AI Findings Exchange, known as SAFE, a framework for confidentially reporting AI security incidents and near misses, analyzing recurring failures, and publishing mitigations the whole ecosystem can use. The proposal is open for public comment.Noah Beygelman, AI Security and Compliance Manager at Insygna, said, "Everyone can see the upside of AI agents. My own instinct is probably the same as yours: find something we do over and over, and hand it to an agent. Today, individual employees spin up agents without real cost controls or company-wide risk management in place." Beygelman added, "My job is to make sure that doesn't happen and I'd like to see the rest of this industry adopt a similar mindset, so people can confidently use AI agents while their companies know how much they cost, what they can access, and who is accountable for their actions."Insygna will be at the Staffing Industry Analysts CollaborationX in Dallas, September 29 to 30, 2026, where it presents as a Shark Tank finalist, at HR Tech in Las Vegas at Booth SU12, and at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco in October 2026.About InsygnaInsygna helps companies manage AI agents like an extended workforce using their existing HR, Finance, and Procurement processes. Its Agentic Workforce ManagementTM (AWMTM) platform gives every agent a verifiable identity and a managed lifecycle, from the moment it is deployed through the day it is retired, so a company can control agent costs, protect proprietary data, and stay compliant while always knowing which agents are running, what they are allowed to do, and who is accountable for them. Insygna won the HR Tech Europe 2026 Startup Competition, received a Top HR Products of 2026 award from HR Executive, and is a member of the Open Secure AI Alliance and The Linux Foundation. Insygna is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire and has a development center in Vilnius, Lithuania. Learn more at insygna.

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Insygna Joins NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Okta in the Open Secure AI Alliance to Advance AI Agent Accountability News Provided By Insygna Corporation September 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology



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