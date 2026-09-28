TruLata: every lead, where it came from and what it cost, on one screen.

See where the business shows up in Google and in the answers ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Grok give.

TruLata, the AI marketing platform for service businesses.

After running a marketing agency since 2017, TruLata turned the work into software. Building a website is free; plans start at $400 a month.

- Trace Gordon, Founder of TruLataWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TruLata today launched TruLata, an AI marketing platform for service businesses, on Product Hunt. The platform runs a business's website, search, Google and Meta ads, content and outbound on a schedule, depending on the plan, and shows every lead, where it came from and what it cost on one screen.The launch includes the TruLata site builder. Building and editing a website is free, with no card required. Taking it live on the owner's own domain is $49 a month.TruLata began in 2017 as a marketing agency for service businesses. That work showed the team where owners lose time and money: hours spent on tasks a system can run, and reports that never say which dollar made the phone ring. TruLata turned that work into software, and the team that built it runs it with each customer.What owners get- Every form on the website becomes a counted lead, and a form that stops sending is flagged the next morning.- A view of where the business shows up in Google and in the answers ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Grok give.- A daily watch on the Google Ads account's change history.- One screen with every lead, its source and its cost.- A website that is free to build, and $49 a month to take live on the owner's domain."Owners kept telling us the same thing: they paid for marketing and could not see what it did," said Trace Gordon, founder of TruLata. "We built TruLata so an owner opens one screen and sees every lead, where it came from and what it cost. And anyone can start with a website today for free."Pricing and availabilityTruLata is available today at trulata/product. Plans are month to month, or 20 percent off billed yearly, with no setup fee: Starter at $400 a month, Launch at $650 a month and Growth at $1,200 a month, with Command available through sales. The site builder is free to build and edit, and going live on your own domain is $49 a month, or $39 a month billed yearly ($468).See the launch on Product Hunt.About TruLataTruLata is an AI marketing platform for service businesses. The company ran a marketing agency from 2017, then turned the work into software that runs a business's marketing on a schedule and shows what it produced and what it cost. Founder Trace Gordon is a member of Forbes Business Council. Learn more at trulata.

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TruLata Launches AI Marketing Platform for Service Businesses With a Free Website Builder News Provided By TruLata LLC September 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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