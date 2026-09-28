MELTRIC To Showcase Water And Wastewater Solutions At WEFTEC 2026

Visit MELTRIC at Booth #9828 for hands-on demonstrations of Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles for pumps, motors, mixers, and other critical equipment.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MELTRICCorporation, a leading manufacturer of industrial plugs and receptacles, will exhibit at WEFTEC 2026, North America's largest annual water conference, taking place September 26–30 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The WEFTEC Exhibition will be open September 28–30, bringing together water professionals and leading technologies from across the industry.Attendees are invited to visit MELTRIC Booth #9828 to see how Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles can improve electrical safety, simplify maintenance, and reduce downtime for pumps, motors, mixers, and other critical water and wastewater equipment.MELTRIC provides a plug-and-play alternative to traditional hardwired connections. By combining a plug, receptacle, and disconnect switch into a single device, MELTRIC allows equipment to be quickly disconnected, changed out, and returned to service.Switch-Rated devices are UL-listed to safely make and break electrical loads and can serve as a convenient line-of-sight disconnect. Dead-front construction, enclosed arc chambers, integral lockout/tagout provisions, and quick-break switching further enhance worker safety.MELTRIC also offers watertight, environmentally robust connections designed for the moisture, washdown, dirt, corrosion, and outdoor exposure common throughout water and wastewater operations.At Booth #9828, attendees can experience MELTRIC technology through hands-on demonstrations and discuss specific applications with MELTRIC specialists. Qualified attendees can also learn about MELTRIC's Free Product Offer (FPO) program and the opportunity to evaluate a MELTRIC connection in their own facility.Visit MELTRIC at WEFTEC 2026September 28–30, 2026Ernest N. Morial Convention Center | New Orleans, LouisianaBooth #9828 | Show MapFor more information, visit meltric.For registration, schedules, and additional information about WEFTEC 2026, visit WEFTEC.

Grant Zwicke

MELTRIC® Corporation

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MELTRIC to Showcase Water and Wastewater Solutions at WEFTEC 2026 News Provided By MELTRIC® Corporation September 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs



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