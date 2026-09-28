Ohio Wines VIP Launches Enhanced Explorer App With Interactive Photo Booth And Curated Wine Regions

Ohio Wines VIP App Upgrades to Explorer App

Ohio Wines VIP Photobooth Upgrade

A new robust solution to enhance the Ohio Wines VIP experience providing app users with a new way to explore.

- Susan Erickson, Vice President and Co-Founder of Local Explorers

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ohio Wines VIP has officially launched its newly enhanced Explorer App, introducing a major upgrade that transforms its popular wine trail into a more immersive experience designed to help visitors discover more wineries, capture lasting memories, and share their Ohio wine adventures like never before.

Since partnering with Local Explorers in May 2024, Ohio Wines VIP has connected wine enthusiasts with wineries throughout the state through its digital passport experience. The newly launched Explorer App builds on that success with an expanded platform focused on exploration, engagement, and social discovery.

One of the app's most anticipated additions is a completely redesigned Photo Booth, giving visitors more ways to capture and celebrate their winery experiences. Users can choose from a variety of themed photo frames, tag the wineries they visit, and easily share their photos to the in-app community wall, Facebook, or via text message. The enhanced experience encourages travelers to showcase their journeys while helping wineries gain additional visibility through authentic visitor-generated content.

Gamification is becoming an increasingly valuable tool for DMOs looking to turn passive visitors into active participants in a destination experience. By incorporating interactive features that encourage visitors to explore, engage and share, destinations can create stronger connections with travelers while driving additional exposure for their tourism partners. The enhanced Ohio Wines VIP Photo Booth is one example of this strategy in action. Visitors can personalize their winery memories with a variety of branded photo frames, tag the locations they visit and share their experiences to the app's community wall, Facebook or via text. These interactions extend the visitor experience beyond a single winery visit, encouraging social sharing, generating authentic user-created content and helping introduce Ohio's wineries to new audiences.

"The enhanced Photo Booth transforms every visitor into an ambassador for Ohio wine," said Susan Erickson, Co-Founder of Local Explorers. "When guests can personalize their photos, tag the wineries they're visiting, and instantly share those experiences with friends and family, they're creating authentic stories that inspire others to explore Ohio's incredible wine country. It's a fun feature for visitors, but it's also a powerful way to help wineries gain exposure and support the continued growth of Ohio's wine industry."

The upgraded Explorer App also introduced Regions-curated collections of wineries that make it easier than ever for visitors to plan themed wine adventures across Ohio. Whether exploring familiar favorites or discovering hidden gems, the new regional experiences encourage users to travel farther, visit more wineries, and experience the unique character of Ohio's diverse wine country.

The newly enhanced navigation for the Ohio wines VIP app demonstrates continued commitment to supporting wineries while elevating the visitor experience through innovative digital engagement. By combining curated travel experiences with social sharing and interactive features, the platform creates more opportunities for visitors to connect with wineries while inspiring others to begin their own Ohio wine adventures.

The updated Ohio Wines VIP Explorer App is now available as a free update for existing users on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more information, visit .

About Local Explorers:

Local Explorers powers award-winning destination discovery apps for tourism organizations, beverage associations, and communities throughout North America. Its customizable Explorer platform helps organizations increase visitation, encourage repeat engagement, and connect travelers with local businesses through interactive digital experiences.

Steve Wilson

Local Explorers

+1 561-425-9891

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Ohio Wines VIP Launches Enhanced Explorer App with Interactive Photo Booth and Curated Wine Regions News Provided By Daruma Tech September 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry...



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