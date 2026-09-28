TN CM Vijay Prays At Meenakshi Temple After Gold Ring Scheme Launch

MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Sep 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple on Monday evening, concluding a day of engagements in Madurai that included the launch of a gold ring scheme for newborns and the reopening of the renovated Gandhi Museum.

Vijay travelled to the temple by road after resting at the Government Tourist Bungalow. His route passed through Goripalayam, Nelpettai, Keelavasal and Vilakkuthoon before reaching the shrine via Jadamuni Kovil Street. Large crowds gathered along the way to see the Chief Minister.

At the temple, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Ramesh and members of the board of trustees welcomed him. Priests received Vijay with the traditional poorna kumbam honour.

He then offered prayers to Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sokkanathar.

Rukmani, chairperson of the temple's board of trustees and mother of former minister Thiagarajan, presented him with a ceremonial shawl.

The Chief Minister enquired about her well-being and bowed to touch her feet to seek her blessings.

The temple visit followed two public events earlier in the day. At Government Rajaji Hospital, Vijay inaugurated the Thaai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme, under which babies born in government hospitals are to receive a one-gram gold ring. He marked the launch by presenting rings to newborns in the presence of their families.

Later, Vijay reopened the Gandhi Museum to the public after its renovation, which cost about Rs 10 crore.

He then returned to the Government Tourist Bungalow for a break before setting out for the temple in the evening.

Crowds lined stretches of the route through central Madurai as Vijay travelled to the shrine. His arrival drew supporters and onlookers near the temple, where trustees and priests had gathered to receive him.

The visit brought his Madurai programme to a close after the hospital launch and museum reopening.