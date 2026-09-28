India Has Secured Energy Imports Despite Geopolitical Crises: Hardeep Puri

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday that India has navigated the recent supply-chain disruptions amid the geopolitical crises and maintained steady energy imports, reflecting the success of its energy diplomacy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing members of the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, the minister said: "Energy security today is not simply about securing supplies; it is also about navigating conflicts, chokepoints, volatile prices and sudden disruptions while keeping the country and its economy on the move."

"India has also been able to overcome these challenges because our energy sector, among others, had prepared well in advance. Over the past decade, we diversified crude sourcing from 27 to 41 countries, built 5.33 MT of strategic reserves, raised refining capacity from 215 to 267 MMTPA, and expanded fuel outlets from about 52,000 to over 100,000 and LPG import terminals from 11 to 22," he said.

As a result, while many parts of the world faced energy emergencies and price shocks, Indian petrol pumps remained supplied, cylinders continued to reach households, and retail fuel prices remained contained, Puri added.

The minister said that the theme of the event“India's Energy Security: Navigating Geopolitical Uncertainty” was particularly apt for a discussion with the stakeholders, given the ongoing geopolitical crises the world is facing.

He further pointed out that West Bengal's energy potential can drive industry, investment, jobs and regional connectivity. With Rs 17,600 crore of oil and gas projects underway, the state is rapidly expanding its energy infrastructure.

The Haldia refinery has grown from 2.5 MMTPA in 1975 to 8 MMTPA, processing 8.5 MMT in FY 2025-26. The 2018 oil discovery in Ashoknagar has now entered commercial production, with ONGC's first crude consignment reaching Haldia in August 2026, following nearly Rs 1,000 crore of investment. Together, these and other developments are strengthening West Bengal's role in India's energy map, the minister added.