Sivakarthikeyan Responds To Venkat Prabhu's Post On Film Being Dropped Says Waiting To Collaborate With You Soon!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Monday responded to a post put out by director Venkat Prabhu earlier in the day on a film they were supposed to work together but that had to be dropped for various reasons, saying that he was always a Venkat Prabhu fan and that he was waiting to collaborate with the ace director soon.

Quoting Venkat Prabhu's tweet, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Sir, we are family. Idhuku poi neenga serious-ah reply pannitu irukeenga! Thank you so much for your wishes, sir, and my best wishes for your next project. Sir, I've told you this before, and I'm saying it again - I'll always be a VP fan. Waiting to collaborate with you soon, sir."

In his post, which Venkat Prabhu had posted to clarify statements made by his father Gangai Amaran in an interview, the director had said, "SK (Sivakarthikeyan) is always a dear friend/brother to me. A lot of speculations and controversies are going around. As a father, when a film involving your own son gets delayed, the frustration is natural. He (Gangai Amaran) probably doesn't know the complete picture, and I can't blame him for that."

The ace director went on to say, "I'm a very quiet person when it comes to my work and don't discuss my professional matters in detail with anyone, including him. The project couldn't take off due to various reasons. That's it. No hard feelings. If the time comes and a good script comes my way, I would love to work with SK again."

"So please, let's put a full stop to all this," Venkat Prabhu had said and added, "I'm busy with my next. My best wishes to my brother's Seyon."

Meanwhile, director Sivakumar Murugesan's Tamil film, 'Seyon', featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, recently wrapped up the second schedule of shooting.

On September 11 this year, Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan which is producing Seyon, took to its social media timelines to put out a video clip announcing the completion of the film's second schedule.

It wrote, "வீரத்தின் வெற்றிப் பயணத்தில் இரண்டாம் கட்டம் நிறைவு #சேயோன் (The second stage of courage's victorious journey has now been completed #Seyon) #VetrivelVeeravel #Varendi #KamalHaasan #Sivakarthikeyan."

It may be recalled that Sivakarthikeyan had taken a short break in Ooty ahead of the gruelling second schedule in Madurai.

The actor had a few days ago posted pictures of himself seated alone on a jeep and enjoying the serenity offered by the mist-surrounded mountains in Ooty.

Posting the pictures on Instagram, he had said, "A pause. A breeze. A little peace."

The makers of the film had on June 10 this year announced that the unit had wrapped up the first schedule of shooting.

The film officially went on floors in Madurai with a grand pooja ceremony that was graced by several celebrities including actor Kamal Haasan on May 18 this year.

Produced by Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International and Turmeric Media, the film features actress Baghyashrii Borse as the female lead.

Interestingly, this will be Baghyashrii Borse's first direct Tamil film.