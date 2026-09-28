CM Omar Abdullah Introduces Decriminalising, Rationalising Offences & Ease Of Doing Business In J&K Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 28 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday introduced bills for decriminalising, rationalising offences, ease of doing business and for amending the Legislature Members Pension Act 1984 in the Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Abdullah, who is also the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, introduced the Bill to amend certain enactments for decriminalising and rationalising offences and to repeal certain enactments and for matters connected with or incidental relating to it.

The Bill was introduced in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly during the ongoing Autumn session.

The Bill, designated as L.A. Bill No. 16 of 2026, has already been published in an extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette.

Chief Minister Abdullah also introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, in the Legislative Assembly during the ongoing Autumn session.

The Bill, introduced as L.A. Bill No. 11 of 2026, is titled as a Bill "to consolidate and amend the law to replace permission-based control with rule-based governance and to enable citizens and enterprises to plan, invest, and work with confidence, and to foster Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living in a manner that generates employment, attracts investment, and sustains long-term economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto".

The Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, has already been published in an extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette.

Chief Minister Abdullah introduced the Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members' Pension Act.

The Chief Minister also introduced the Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members' Pension Act, 1984, and for matters connected or incidental in the Legislative Assembly during the ongoing Autumn session.

The Bill, designated as L.A. Bill No. 15 of 2026, has already been published in an extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette.