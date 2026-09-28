Rs 57,000 Off On Apple Iphone 18 Pro! Here's How To Grab The MASSIVE Deal

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Apple iPhone 18 Pro makes a great choice for buyers looking to upgrade. The company just dropped a massive price cut on the iPhone 18 Pro. We break down exactly how you can grab this Rs 57,000 discount offer today.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro easily grabs the attention of buyers looking for a brand-new phone. The base model starts at Rs 1,64,900 in India. You can bump up your total savings when you combine bank card offers, old iPhone exchange value, and an extra exchange bonus.

India iStore currently lets eligible buyers club card cashback with trade-in deals. You must remember that Rs 1,07,900 is not a flat direct discount for everyone. You hit this final price only after applying specific exchange values and bank offers.

The iPhone 18 Pro 256GB variant carries a starting MRP of Rs 1,64,900. You get an instant cashback of up to Rs 7,000 when you use Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or SBI cards on EMI transactions. India iStore confirms that non-EMI purchases will fetch you up to Rs 6,000 cashback.

You also get an extra exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on eligible smartphones. India iStore terms state that this maximum Rs 10,000 bonus applies only if your old phone holds a minimum exchange value of Rs 22,000 or more.

You can easily understand the maximum Rs 57,000 discount calculation here.

iPhone 18 Pro starting price: Rs 1,64,900

Bank cashback: Rs 7,000

Old iPhone exchange value: Rs 40,000

Extra exchange bonus: Rs 10,000

Total discount: Rs 57,000

Final effective price: Rs 1,07,900

The iPhone 18 Pro packs major upgrades across performance, battery life, and camera quality. The 256GB model sports a 6.3-inch display and brings features like Apple Intelligence. The new model focuses heavily on faster processing speeds and better battery backup. Your actual upgrade value depends entirely on your daily usage if you already own a recent Pro model.

Things to note before buying

You must meet certain conditions to claim the full Rs 57,000 savings. You need an eligible bank card, the right payment method, and a qualifying old phone for exchange. You will find these specific offers only at select Apple authorized reseller stores.