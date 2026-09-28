Bitget Got Hacked For $351M Circle And Tether Froze The Wallet Crypto Just Admitted It Has A Central Authority

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Decentralized finance. Except when Circle and Tether decide to press the freeze button. Which they just did. In hours.

The Announcement That Changes Everything

September 2026. Bitget gets hacked. $351 million stolen.

Within hours, Circle and Tether blacklisted the hacker's wallet. $318,000 in USDT and USDC frozen instantly.

The crypto industry called it a win. Fast response. Coordinated action. The system worked.

But here's what actually happened:

Two private companies decided which wallets could move money. And the money stopped moving.

That is not decentralization. That is a central authority with a freeze button. And this week, they used it.

What Decentralization Was Supposed To Mean

The entire premise of crypto was built on one idea: no single entity controls the network.

No bank can freeze your account. No government can block your transaction. No corporation can decide your money is off-limits. The protocol runs. The transaction executes. Nobody can stop it.

That was the promise. That was the whitepaper. That was the story that brought millions of people into crypto who were tired of being told what they could and couldn't do with their own money.

Circle and Tether just demonstrated that the promise has an asterisk.

The asterisk reads: Unless we decide otherwise.

The Technical Reality Nobody Talks About

Stablecoins are not decentralized assets. They never were.

USDT and USDC are IOUs issued by private companies. Tether issues USDT. Circle issues USDC. Both companies maintain blacklists of wallet addresses that cannot send or receive their tokens.

This is not a bug. It is a feature required by regulators. Circle and Tether operate under regulatory frameworks that require them to be able to freeze funds associated with illegal activity, sanctions violations, or court orders.

In other words: the most widely used“crypto” assets in the world have built-in central control by design.

The Bitget hack just made that fact visible to everyone who wasn't paying attention.

When $351 million moves through wallets Circle and Tether control, those companies can decide in real time which wallets get blacklisted. They don't need a court order for the initial freeze. They don't need consensus from the blockchain. They just decide.

And the money stops.

The Irony Is Structural, Not Accidental

Here is what makes this genuinely interesting rather than just a scandal:

The centralized freeze capability that Circle and Tether used this week is not a mistake or a compromise. It is what makes stablecoins functional at institutional scale.

Regulators require it. Banks require it. Businesses require it. If you want to integrate stablecoins into traditional finance, you need to be able to freeze funds associated with crime, sanctions, or court orders. There is no way around this requirement.

So the most successful crypto assets by adoption are also the most centralized by design.

The adoption story and the decentralization story are in direct conflict. And the adoption story is winning.

USDC and USDT process $46 trillion annually. They are critical infrastructure for global commerce. They work because they can be trusted by regulated entities. They can be trusted by regulated entities because they have central controls.

The more mainstream crypto becomes, the more it needs these controls. The more it needs these controls, the less it resembles what it was supposed to be.

Who Actually Controls Your Crypto

Let's be precise about what“control” means in this context.

If your holdings are in Bitcoin or Ethereum on a self-custody wallet, Circle and Tether cannot freeze them. The protocol is genuinely decentralized. Nobody has a freeze button for native crypto assets held in true self-custody.

But if your holdings are in:

USDT or USDC in any wallet Any exchange account Any custodied product including ETFs Any wrapped or bridged token that routes through regulated infrastructure

Then someone has a freeze button. Maybe multiple someones.

The reality of how most people actually hold crypto in 2026 means that most crypto holdings are freezable by someone. Not theoretically. Practically.

The Bitget hack froze $318,000 immediately. The rest of the $351 million sits in Ethereum, which cannot be frozen because Ethereum is genuinely decentralized. The hacker knows this. That is why most of the funds are in ETH.

The hacker understood the architecture better than most users do.

The Silence From The Decentralization Maximalists

Every time a stablecoin issuer freezes a wallet linked to obvious crime, the crypto community responds the same way:“This is fine. They froze a criminal's money. This is the system working as intended.”

And on a surface level, that is true. A $351 million hack is bad. Freezing the hacker's accessible funds is good.

But the argument proves too much.

If Circle and Tether can freeze a hacker's wallet in hours because they decided to, they can also freeze your wallet. In hours. If someone decides to.

The capability is not scoped to criminals. It is a blanket power that gets applied to criminals first because that is the least controversial use.

The question is not whether this power was used correctly this week. The question is who has the power, under what conditions, and with what oversight.

And the answer in 2026 is: two private companies, under their own terms of service, with limited external accountability.

That is not a decentralized system. That is a different kind of centralized system with better marketing.

What This Means For Crypto's Identity

The Bitget hack and the subsequent freeze reveals a fork in crypto's identity that has been building for years.

There are two versions of crypto that now coexist:

Version 1: Crypto as decentralized infrastructure. Bitcoin. Self-custody Ethereum. Genuinely permissionless, censorship-resistant, nobody has a freeze button. This version exists and works. It is also harder to use, not integrated with traditional finance, and used by a small minority of actual crypto participants.

Version 2: Crypto as regulated financial infrastructure. Stablecoins. Exchange accounts. ETFs. Custodied products. This version is what most people actually use. It is fast, accessible, integrated with traditional systems. It also has central controls, freeze capabilities, and regulatory compliance built in.

Most of the adoption growth in crypto over the last three years has happened in Version 2. The 559 million users holding crypto mostly hold it in systems that can be frozen.

Version 1 is what crypto said it was. Version 2 is what crypto became.

Both are real. The confusion between them is where the identity crisis lives.

The Legitimate Question

None of this means crypto has failed. It means crypto matured in a specific direction, and that direction involves more centralization than the original vision.

Whether that is a good or bad outcome depends on what you thought crypto was for.

If you thought crypto was for building a genuinely decentralized alternative to traditional finance, the Tether and Circle freeze capabilities are a betrayal of the founding premise.

If you thought crypto was for building faster, more accessible, more global financial infrastructure, the same freeze capabilities are a feature that makes the infrastructure trustworthy enough for mainstream use.

Both positions are coherent. The problem is that the crypto industry has never been honest about which one it is actually building.

It markets Version 1. It builds Version 2. And events like this week's Bitget freeze make the gap impossible to ignore.

What Should Have Been Said This Week

The correct framing for what happened this week was not“the system worked.”

It was: Two private companies exercised central control over a decentralized network to stop a crime. This was the right call in this specific case. Here is an honest conversation about what that power means, who holds it, under what conditions it gets used, and how we want to govern it going forward.

That conversation did not happen. Instead, the industry celebrated the freeze as evidence that crypto can respond to crime, without engaging with what the freeze capability implies about the nature of the system.

The hard questions are: Should Circle and Tether have freeze capability? Under what governance? With what oversight? What prevents abuse? What recourse exists for wrongful freezes?

These are not abstract questions. They are the questions that determine whether“decentralized finance” is a description or a marketing line.

The Takeaway

Bitget 's $351 million hack is a security story.

Circle and Tether's immediate freeze is a governance story.

And the governance story is more important than the security story, because it reveals something about what crypto actually is in 2026 that the security story alone cannot tell you.

Crypto is increasingly centralized in the places where it matters most to most users.

That is not a scandal. It is a consequence of adoption. And it deserves an honest conversation rather than a celebration dressed up as a win.

The freeze button exists. It worked this week. Who controls it, and under what rules, is the question crypto still hasn't answered.

Do you think Circle and Tether should have the power to freeze wallets? And if yes, what oversight should exist over that power? Drop your take in the comments.

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