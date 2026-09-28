403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Botim and GCash partner as Philippines remittances on Botim surge 145%
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) – Botim,’the UAE’s leading fintech platform, has partnered with GCash, the P’ilippines’ largest digital finance ecosystem, to strengthen digital remittance access ac–oss the UAE–Philippines corridor.
The partnership comes as digital remittance activity between the UAE and the Philippines continues to accelerate. During the first eight months of 2026, Botim recorded 145% year-on-year growth in total remittance value sent to the Philippines through the app. This growth was also reflected in higher transaction volumes and 115% growth in its transacting user base, highlighting the increasing shift towards digital remittances across the corridor.
Botim already serves more than 60% of the Filipino community in the UAE, with 548,000 verified Filipino users on the platform. Its reach extends across both sides of the corridor, with 2.2 million people having used Botim in the Philippines over the past year. Through the partnership, Botim users in the UAE can now send money directly to GCash wallets in the Philippines, making it easier for Filipinos to send money home through a platform they already use.
Recipients can then use funds across GCash’s everyday financial services, including bills, daily essentials, transfers, savings, investments and other digital financial tools. The integration brings together Bot’m’s regulated remittance capabilities with G’ash’s network of more than 94 million registered users.
Hesham Sherif, VP of Remittance at Botim, said:…#8211;The UAE–Philippines corridor demonstrates how important remittances are to the everyday financial lives of communities across borders. For many OFWs in the UAE, sending money home is how they support their families and build financial resilience. Our focus is on making Botim more useful wherever those financial lives extend, by giving users access to the platforms and ecosystems they already rely on. GCash is deeply embedded in everyday financial life in the Philippines, making this a natural extension of the experience we are building for ”ur users.”
Jonathan Que, GCash International General Manager, added: “Through our partnership with Botim, we are expanding how the Filipino community in the UAE can support families back home through a platform already integrated into everyday financial life. By enabling direct wallet access, we are making remittances more seamless, more relevant and better integrated with the broader financial needs of Filipi”o households.”
With 160 million users globally, Botim continues to expand the utility of its platform across priority remittance corridors including the Philippines, India, Pakistan and Egypt. Partnerships such as GCash extend that utility across borders, giving users access to trusted financial ecosystems in their home markets.
The partnership comes as digital remittance activity between the UAE and the Philippines continues to accelerate. During the first eight months of 2026, Botim recorded 145% year-on-year growth in total remittance value sent to the Philippines through the app. This growth was also reflected in higher transaction volumes and 115% growth in its transacting user base, highlighting the increasing shift towards digital remittances across the corridor.
Botim already serves more than 60% of the Filipino community in the UAE, with 548,000 verified Filipino users on the platform. Its reach extends across both sides of the corridor, with 2.2 million people having used Botim in the Philippines over the past year. Through the partnership, Botim users in the UAE can now send money directly to GCash wallets in the Philippines, making it easier for Filipinos to send money home through a platform they already use.
Recipients can then use funds across GCash’s everyday financial services, including bills, daily essentials, transfers, savings, investments and other digital financial tools. The integration brings together Bot’m’s regulated remittance capabilities with G’ash’s network of more than 94 million registered users.
Hesham Sherif, VP of Remittance at Botim, said:…#8211;The UAE–Philippines corridor demonstrates how important remittances are to the everyday financial lives of communities across borders. For many OFWs in the UAE, sending money home is how they support their families and build financial resilience. Our focus is on making Botim more useful wherever those financial lives extend, by giving users access to the platforms and ecosystems they already rely on. GCash is deeply embedded in everyday financial life in the Philippines, making this a natural extension of the experience we are building for ”ur users.”
Jonathan Que, GCash International General Manager, added: “Through our partnership with Botim, we are expanding how the Filipino community in the UAE can support families back home through a platform already integrated into everyday financial life. By enabling direct wallet access, we are making remittances more seamless, more relevant and better integrated with the broader financial needs of Filipi”o households.”
With 160 million users globally, Botim continues to expand the utility of its platform across priority remittance corridors including the Philippines, India, Pakistan and Egypt. Partnerships such as GCash extend that utility across borders, giving users access to trusted financial ecosystems in their home markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment