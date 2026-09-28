OTS Technology Parks Target Easier Market Access For Startups

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Technology parks from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) discussed startup mobility, soft-landing programs and joint investment mechanisms to help technology companies expand across regional markets during a roundtable at ICT WEEK Uzbekistan 2026 on Sept. 25.

This was reflected in the statement by the IT Park Uzbekistan, following a meeting between the representatives of IT Park Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan's IDDA, Kazakhstan's Astana Hub, Türkiye's Bilişim Vadisi and the High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic to discuss practical mechanisms for strengthening cooperation among the region's technology ecosystems.

IT Park Uzbekistan CEO Azamat Karamatov led the Uzbek delegation. The participants also included Astana Hub CEO Magzhan Madiyev, Astana Hub Ventures CEO Aidana Bergazdenova, High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic Deputy CEO Chubak Temirov, Bilişim Vadisi International Relations Director Sezen Güngör and IDDA Supervisory Board Deputy Chairman Shahin Aliyev.

The participants discussed startup mobility and soft-landing programs that would allow startups from OTS member states to receive support when entering other member countries, understand local innovation ecosystems and connect with potential business partners.

The technology parks also considered developing a joint cooperation framework, including priority initiatives, coordination mechanisms and steps for implementing joint projects.

Another focus was improving startups' access to financing through investor networks, co-investment mechanisms and potential joint investment instruments for technology projects across the OTS region.

“The development of practical cooperation mechanisms can help technology companies access new markets, build international partnerships and scale their businesses across the Turkic states,” the organizers said.

The roundtable also provided an opportunity for technology parks to exchange experience and discuss ways to build a more connected regional innovation ecosystem.