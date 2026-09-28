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Transactions Under Novonesis' Share Buyback Program


2026-09-28 08:48:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please read the announcement in PDF

Attachment

  • 2026_19_Share_buyback

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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