Does Your Crossing Guard Keep Your Community Safe? Nominate Them To Be Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crossing guards do more than help a child cross a street. They provide safety, caring and create community in neighbourhoods across Canada, and encourage families to embrace walking and cycling to and from school. Parachute, Canada's leaders in injury prevention, wants to celebrate these safety champions through ourcontest.

The annual contest was launched in 2005 to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of caring crossing guards who help keep our children safe. Since 2022, the contest is supported by Desjardins Insurance, Parachute's exclusive road-safety partner.

Three crossing guards in Canada will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities. Each winning guard receives $500, as does each of their schools. Whether you are a parent, teacher, principal or community member, you can nominate your crossing guard, using the online submission form at .

Nominators will be asked to describe why their guard deserves recognition and you can upload up to four supporting documents, such as photos or a child's drawing.

Nominations are open now and close on Friday November 6, 2026.

“The 2025 Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard Contest drew a contest-record 814 nominations for 126 crossing guards from five provinces,” says Pamela Fuselli, President and CEO of Parachute.“All those cherished crossing guards means children and their parents feel safer in those school communities and encourages more walking and cycling, which contributes to children's physical and mental wellbeing."

“Every school day, crossing guards help make our roads safer and our communities stronger. Their dedication gives families peace of mind and encourages more children to walk and cycle to school with confidence,” says Valérie Lavoie, President and COO of Desjardins General Insurance Group.“Through Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard contest, Desjardins Insurance is proud to recognize these local champions whose care, vigilance and commitment help keep students and pedestrians safe and connected to their communities.”

For more information on Parachute and our commitment to pedestrian safety, visit parachute.ca.

Contact and to request media interviews:

Kelley Teahen, Vice President, Communications & Marketing, Parachute

416 886-0950 (mobile)

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About Parachute

Parachute is Canada's national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries. Injury is the No. 1 killer of Canadians aged 1 to 44 and the financial toll is staggering, with injury costing the Canadian economy $29.4 billion a year. Through education and advocacy, Parachute is working to save lives and create a Canada free of serious injuries. For more information, visit us at parachute.ca and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter ) and LinkedIn.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $543.5 billion as at June 30, 2026. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It offers a full range of financial and insurance products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.