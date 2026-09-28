Telos Corporation Awarded $13.7 Million Contract To Modernize Cyber Risk Management For U.S. Department Of Health And Human Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HHS selects full FedRAMP Class D (High)-authorized Xacta suite to modernize enterprise cyber GRC and Authority to Operate processes.

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world's most security-conscious organizations, today announced a $13.7 million contract award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to modernize cyber governance, risk and compliance (GRC) and Authority to Operate (ATO) processes across the HHS enterprise.

Under the 18-month task order, Telos will deploy its full FedRAMP Class D (High)-authorized Xacta® suite – Xacta 360TM, Xacta.ioTM and Xacta.aiTM – for the HHS Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), Office of Information Security (OIS). The award also includes cybersecurity services, enterprise integration, training and data migration services to support implementation and adoption.

Together, the integrated Xacta capabilities will provide HHS with a comprehensive platform to modernize and automate cybersecurity risk and compliance activities. Xacta 360 will streamline security authorization workflows, control assessments, compliance documentation and continuous monitoring; Xacta.io will integrate data from security tools across the enterprise to improve visibility into cyber risk and security posture; and Xacta.ai will apply AI-powered analysis and automation to reduce manual effort, accelerate compliance activities and generate actionable risk and compliance insights.

“Deploying the full Xacta suite across the HHS enterprise demonstrates the scale and breadth of what our cyber GRC platform can deliver for large, complex federal organizations,” said John B. Wood, chairman and chief executive officer, Telos.“This award reflects the need for an integrated approach to cyber risk management that brings automation, enterprise security data and AI together in a secure cloud environment.”

The full Xacta platform is authorized at the FedRAMP Class D (High) impact level, the program's highest security baseline. This authorization enables federal agencies to deploy Xacta's SaaS capabilities in environments that handle sensitive unclassified information through a standardized, government-wide approach to cloud security assessment and authorization.

Learn more about Xacta at .

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world's most security-conscious organizations with efficient, adaptable, and secure solutions that safeguard people, systems, and information. We deliver advanced capabilities across cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) with Xacta®; identity and biometric solutions; secure networks and communications; and TSA PreCheck® enrollment services. Serving the U.S. federal government, regulated industries, and global enterprises, Telos helps customers stay ahead of evolving threats, accelerate compliance, and achieve mission success. Driven by purpose and guided by our core values, we build trusted partnerships, deliver superior solutions, and help create a more secure, interconnected world. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

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