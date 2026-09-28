TGC Capital Partners Challenges Fundraising-First Mindset In Saas Scaling

TGC Capital Partners Challenges Fundraising

ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A bigger funding round does not automatically create a bigger company; new operator-led approach focuses on converting capital into measurable scale.The SaaS industry has spent years celebrating one milestone above all others: the funding round. Series A. Series B. Growth capital. Record valuations. But as Nordic technology companies enter a more demanding phase of global expansion, TGC Capital Partners is challenging a growing industry assumption:Raising more capital is not the same as building a company capable of scaling. The strategic investment arm of Gateway Group believes the next generation of successful SaaS companies will be defined less by the size of their funding rounds and more by their ability to convert investment into repeatable growth. The challenge is becoming increasingly visible across the scale-up ecosystem. Companies raise significant capital with ambitions to accelerate growth, but the complexity that follows often arrives faster than the organisation can adapt. International expansion requires new commercial capabilities. Enterprise customers demand stronger operational maturity. Technology platforms require greater scalability. Leadership structures need to evolve.Governance expectations increase. The result is a growing gap between being well-funded and being scale-ready.“Funding has become one of the most visible indicators of startup success, but visibility does not always equal progress,” said Niraj Gemawat, Managing Partner, Investment & Portfolio Affairs at TGC Capital Partners.“The real test of a funding round begins after the announcement. The question is not how much capital entered the company. The question is whether the organisation became significantly more capable because of it.”This challenge is becoming even more important as AI accelerates software development. With product creation becoming faster and competition becoming easier to enter, technology alone is becoming less of a long-term differentiator. The advantage is moving towards execution capability: how quickly companies can build predictable revenue engines, expand internationally and create organisations that can repeat success.“Nordic founders have already proven that they can build exceptional technology companies,” said Alf Lande, Partner, Investment & Portfolio Affairs at TGC Capital Partners.“The next challenge is not proving that the product works. It is building the operating system around that product so the company can scale across markets without losing speed.”TGC Capital Partners believes this requires a shift from a fundraising-led growth mindset towards an execution-led scaling model. The firm is advancing the concept of operator-led hyperscaling, where capital is viewed as one part of a broader growth system that connects technology, go-to-market, governance and leadership around measurable business outcomes.As the strategic investment arm of Gateway Group, a 30-year-old technology and business organisation with a strong Nordic presence, TGC brings together investment perspective with deep technology and operating experience.“The future of SaaS growth will not be defined only by who can raise the largest round,” added Gemawat.“It will be defined by who can transform capital into enterprise value faster and more consistently.” The message is clear: The next generation of category-leading SaaS companies will not simply be the ones with access to capital. They will be the ones with the capability to turn capital into scale.________________________________________About TGC Capital PartnersTGC Capital Partners is the strategic investment arm of Gateway Group, a technology and business organisation with more than three decades of experience across global markets. TGC supports B2B SaaS and technology companies through growth stages by combining strategic investment perspective with technology and operating expertise.

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TGC Capital Partners Challenges Fundraising-First Mindset in SaaS Scaling News Provided By TGC Capital Partners September 28, 2026, 12:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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