Wilkinson Construction Consultants Named Best Registered Building Control Approver 2026 UK

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wilkinson Construction Consultants Ltd has been named winner of Best Registered Building Control Approver 2026 – UK at the SME500 UK Awards, run by GPMG. The award recognises the London and South East-focused building control specialist for its technical rigour and client-focused approach, at a time when the sector is adjusting to the Building Safety Act and the shift from Approved Inspectors to Registered Building Control Approvers (RBCAs).“This award reflects the whole team's work translating complex regulation into clear, practical guidance for our clients,” said Geoff Wilkinson, Managing Director of Wilkinson Construction Consultants.“Good building control isn't a box-ticking exercise at the end of a project - it's about helping people understand what the regulations mean early enough to act on them, so there are no unwelcome surprises when they expect to complete.”The recognition follows a significant recent milestone for the company: its transition from Approved Inspector to Registered Building Control Approver under the new regime, which required investment in systems, procedures, competency frameworks and quality management. Wilkinson is currently working on more than 1,000 projects across retail, offices, education, healthcare, hospitality and residential development, including a substantial portfolio of Class 3 schemes - among the most technically demanding under the RBCA framework.Recent projects include the Harbour Exchange Data Centre; the conversion of an office building into the 235-key Point A Hotel in London; large-scale development at Otterpool Park; decarbonisation of Arup's head office; façade remediation at the Holiday Inn St Albans; and healthcare and education schemes including Beaulieu Park Medical Centre and Ricards Lodge High School.“As an independent SME, we've deliberately prioritised stability and long-term client relationships over scale,” said Wilkinson.“Building control appointments often run for several years, and clients need certainty that the same team will support them through to completion. Repeat instructions and client feedback - particularly on communication - are what we measure ourselves against, not volume alone.”About Wilkinson Construction ConsultantsWilkinson Construction Consultants Ltd is an independent Registered Building Control Approver (RBCA) providing building control services to clients across England, with a particular focus on London and the South East. The company supports commercial, residential and specialist projects, including Class 3 schemes, across sectors including retail, offices, education, healthcare, hospitality, refurbishment, heritage and sustainable and low-energy buildings. Alongside its RBCA services, Wilkinson provides building control consultation, CPD training and expert witness services, and maintains an active ESG programme supporting community and environmental initiatives.Notes to Editors. About the SME500 UK Awards: run by GPMG, the awards recognise the UK's top 500 small and medium-sized enterprises driving growth, resilience and innovation across industries, with winners selected through nomination and an independent judging panel. Further information at .. High-resolution images, the Wilkinson logo and additional case study detail are available on request.. Further detail on Wilkinson's transition to Registered Building Control Approver status is available on request.Media contact

Geoff Wilkinson

Wilkinson Construction Consultants Ltd

1732523466 ext.

email us here

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Wilkinson Construction Consultants Named Best Registered Building Control Approver 2026 – UK News Provided By Global Publishing Media Group Limited September 28, 2026, 12:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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