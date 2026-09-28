Liquid Noble Launches Gbuy For Automated Shopping With Gold And Silver

gBuy lets shoppers choose their price and places the order using their gold or silver when that price becomes possible. Image: Liquid Noble.

The gBuy landing page in the Liquid Noble app, where customers can browse products and choose to shop with gold or silver. Image: Liquid Noble.

At checkout, a shopper sets the maximum amount of gold they want to pay. gBuy waits and automatically places the order when the cost falls within that amount. Image: Liquid Noble.

gBuy lets shoppers choose what they want to pay, then automatically purchases the item with their gold or silver when that price becomes possible

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Australian bullion platform Liquid Noble has launched gBuy, a shopping service that lets customers set a maximum price for a product and reserve gold or silver in their account for the order. The service monitors the product's cost and the value of the reserved metal, then places the order automatically if the purchase becomes possible within the customer's limit.

The launch extends the use of bullion held through Liquid Noble from buying, holding and transferring precious metals to purchasing goods and services. Customers can place an order for immediate execution when their selected price is available, or leave it pending while gBuy monitors the conditions. Pending orders can be cancelled before execution. There is no charge while an order is pending.

For example, a television priced at AU$1,055 would require about 5.5 grams of gold at an illustrative price of AU$193.50 per gram. A customer could instead reserve about 4.9 grams, costing roughly AU$950 at that gold price, and set a maximum purchase price based on that holding. If the value of the reserved gold later covers the television's price, gBuy would place the order. The outcome depends on changes in both the bullion value and the product's price and availability.

“Gold has traditionally been something people buy and put away. We built gBuy so it can help them get something they actually want,” said Dan Dragon, founder and CEO of Liquid Noble.“You decide what a product is worth to you. If you're happy to wait, gBuy watches for the opportunity and takes care of the purchase when your price becomes possible.”

The service is now available in the Liquid Noble app. Its catalogue includes electronics, appliances, books, clothing and gift cards. Thousands of eligible products have free local delivery in Australia and the EU. Customers can sign up and explore gBuy straight away. Placing an order requires a short identity check.

Further information:

Liquid Noble app:

About Liquid Noble

Liquid Noble is an Australian bullion platform that lets customers buy and hold gold and silver by weight, transfer holdings to other verified users, and sell their holdings with payouts in supported currencies: AUD, EUR, USD, GBP, NZD, CAD, SGD and TRY. Customer holdings are contractual entitlements to physical bullion held in third-party storage in Australia. Liquid Noble Pty Ltd is registered with AUSTRAC as a bullion dealer and independent remittance dealer (registration number IND100869049-001).

Dan Dragon

Liquid Noble Pty Ltd

+61 7 3435 1507

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Liquid Noble launches gBuy for automated shopping with gold and silver News Provided By Liquid Noble Pty Ltd September 28, 2026, 12:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology



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