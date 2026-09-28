MMDR Act Row: Odisha Assembly Disrupted For Fifth Day

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 28 (IANS) The opposition protest over the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, continued in the Odisha Assembly on Monday, disrupting proceedings multiple times for the fifth consecutive working day.

Carrying placards and wearing black scarves, opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress legislators gathered near the Speaker's podium. They began raising slogans as soon as Question Hour commenced. They described the amended mining legislation as“anti-Odisha” and“anti-tribal”.

Speaker Surama Padhy repeatedly urged the MLAs to allow the House to function, but her appeals went unheard. The pandemonium prompted her to adjourn the House till 11:30 a.m.

When the House resumed, opposition members again entered the well and raised slogans. Ruling party legislators strongly criticised their conduct. Later, BJD members staged a walkout and joined a massive protest rally organised by the party at Lower PMG, demanding repeal of the MMDR Amendment Act.

Congress legislators, however, continued their protest inside the House. Following the disruption, the Speaker adjourned proceedings until 4:00 p.m. after around half an hour of business.

The MMDR Amendment Act, 2026 has become a major headache for the state government, with the opposition refusing to back down.

Speaking to media persons, Pramila Mallik alleged that the state government had avoided discussion of the Act, as it had taken no action on the motion submitted by the BJD over the past five days. She claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government was avoiding debate out of fear of the Union government.

The ruling BJP, meanwhile, said it was ready to discuss the MMDR issue but alleged that opposition parties were unwilling to engage.

The BJD held a massive protest rally in Bhubaneswar on Monday against the MMDR Amendment Act. At the same time, the Congress-led INDIA alliance is scheduled to hold an agitation on the issue on Wednesday.