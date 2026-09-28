Karnataka CM Seeks Defence Ministry's Nod For Airport-Area Development

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his official residence in New Delhi and sought the Defence Ministry's intervention to expedite clearances and resolve land-related issues concerning several major urban infrastructure projects in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar urged that areas around airports be developed into multi-use spaces on the models of Singapore, Amsterdam, Dallas, London and Dubai. He appreciated the Defence Ministry's cooperation with the Greater Bengaluru Authority, the five Bengaluru city corporations, and other urban local bodies on matters concerning defence land.

He raised seven pending issues and sought their expeditious resolution. Among them were building height restrictions around HAL Airport and Air Force Station Yelahanka, proposals for public parks, slum redevelopment, new roads, tunnel projects and easing congestion at Mekhri Circle.

Shivakumar said:“Across the world, cities such as Singapore, Amsterdam, Dallas, London and Dubai, the areas around the airports are being developed into multi-use spaces such as office, entertainment and residential areas. Airports are leading urban transformation by becoming major employment hubs and urban centres, rather than just transport nodes. Whereas, in metropolitan cities of India such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, the stringent provisions under G.S.R. 751 (E) are limiting the development of areas around the airports.”

He stressed that Bengaluru, as one of the fastest-growing global tech hubs, required balanced development. He proposed limiting the mandatory No Objection Certificate requirement to a 15-km radius from the aerodrome reference point instead of the current 20 km.

Key proposals included developing 730 acres of Defence land near the Iblur Firing Range into a permanent public park and lung space for Bengaluru, without commercial development.

He also sought solutions for 10 notified slums spread across 43.838 acres of Defence land, proposing equivalent government land at alternative locations.

Other requests included Defence land for a 24-metre-wide road connecting Lower Agaram Road to Sarjapur Road, land for ramps and tunnels under the Bengaluru Urban Vehicular Twin Tunnel Project, reduction of a proposed licence fee from 33 per cent to 2 per cent, and land for an 18-metre-wide link road connecting Airport Road to Sarovara Layout.

The seventh request related to widening the road at Mekhri Circle on Bellary Road, with 0.775 acres sought from DGQA and PRTC to ease congestion at the junction.

The Chief Minister urged the Defence Ministry to expedite all seven proposals, saying their approval would support Bengaluru's urban infrastructure, connectivity and planned growth.