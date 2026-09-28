SAD's Badal Targets AAP Govt, Alleges Misuse Of State Machinery

Badal Accuses AAP of Misusing Government Resources

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, alleging misuse of government machinery, police and public properties, and said that the state needs development, peace, communal harmony, security and employment.

Addressing the alleged misuse of government resources, Badal said a proper investigation should be conducted by the Punjab government. He alleged that the owner of a property where AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal had stayed had later left the party and questioned the circumstances surrounding the development.

He further alleged that government properties and official residences were being occupied by outsiders and claimed that the AAP had taken control of government properties across Punjab. Badal said that if the SAD returned to power, his party would investigate the alleged misuse of government resources and recover public money from those found responsible.

'Punjab Bachao' Rally and Vision for 2027

In a post on X, the SAD chief also expressed gratitude to the people of the Rajasansi constituency for their participation in the party's 'Punjab Bachao' rally. "How can I express my gratitude for the grace of 'Sodhi Patshah Sri Guru Ramdas Ji'? I am deeply grateful to the Sangat (congregation) of the Rajasansi constituency and to the powerful wave of support for the Shiromani Akali Dal that has risen from the soil of Majha," he wrote.

"I bow in reverence to the sea of Akali warriors that turned out for the 'Punjab Bachao' (Save Punjab) rally in the Rajasansi constituency. Look at these images; you will realise that this entire gathering did not come to the Shiromani Akali Dal rally for any official position or personal gain, but out of love for their homeland," he added.

Targeting the AAP government in state ahead of the forthcoming 2027 Punjab assembly election, Badal added, "People now understand the true nature of the Delhi-based parties and the 'viruses' [disruptive political elements]. Punjab does not need any new experiments or further deception. What Punjab needs now is development, peace, communal harmony, security, and employment for its children. Punjabis now want a Shiromani Akali Dal government."

"I salute the unwavering faith and spirited resolve shown today by the lion-hearted sons of Majha. Congratulations to the respected community figure and constituency in-charge, Jathedar Veer Singh Lopoke, and his team on the success of the rally," the post read.

Condemns Police Action, Alleges LPU Protest 'Conspiracy'

Badal also strongly condemned the police action against young protesters, alleging that the police were being used as a“goonda force” by the government.

"I want to tell the police personnel to perform their duty and identify what is right and wrong. To turn a blind eye to such things is also a wrongdoing," Badal said.

Badal remarks come after the protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara following reports circulating on social media about the alleged rape of a university student inside a girl's hostel. The protests escalated on Sunday, with clashes, vandalism and vehicles being set on fire, prompting a heavy deployment of police personnel.

Earlier, Badal on Monday alleged a“larger conspiracy” behind the protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU), claiming that outsiders carrying weapons and walkie-talkies were found inside the campus amid protests that turned violent. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)