Gujarat Honours Elavenil Valarivan With Rs 1.33 Cr For Asian Games Glory

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi honoured Gujarat's rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan with Rs 1.33 crore under the Khel Pratibha Puraskar Yojana for her two silver medals at the Asian Games 2026, according to a press release from the Gujarat CMO.

At the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, Elavenil Valarivan delivered a stellar performance in rifle shooting, bringing glory to the country and Gujarat on the global stage. She won two silver medals in the Women's 10m Air Rifle (Individual) and Women's 10m Air Rifle (Team) events.

Nurturing Sporting Talent in Gujarat

Congratulating the young athlete, DyCM said that the Gujarat Government is committed to providing all necessary training and facilities to nurture sporting talent and prepare athletes from the state for global competitions. He added that when a son or daughter brings glory to the country at the international level, it is not only the result of the athlete's hard work but also the significant contribution of parents, who nurture their children with values and support them throughout their journey.

Details of Financial Assistance

DyCM further said that Elavenil Valarivan, who studied at the Sanskardham complex under the state government's DLSS scheme, has brought glory to Gujarat at the Asian Games, making it a proud moment for everyone. He added that when youth nurtured at Sanskardham achieve remarkable success in sports, they inspire thousands of other young athletes across the state.

Notably, to help Elavenil Valarivan sustain her outstanding performance in sports, the Gujarat Government has provided total assistance of Rs 1.33 crore under the Shaktidoot Scheme and Olympic Incentive Scheme, along with Rs 74 lakh under schemes such as the DLSS Scheme and Khel Mahakumbh. Thus, the state government has provided her with total incentives amounting to Rs 2.41 crore.

A Look at Elavenil's Illustrious Career

Rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan, whose sporting journey is rooted in Gujarat, inspires both the state and the country. The 27-year-old talented athlete, who resides in Ahmedabad's Maninagar area, is bringing glory to India on the global stage through rifle shooting.

Associated with the Gujarat Government's 'Shaktidoot Scheme' since 2017-18, Elavenil currently holds an 'A' category position under the scheme and has emerged as a prominent name in Gujarat's sporting arena.

Major Career Milestones

Elavenil's career is marked by several notable achievements. She represented India at both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Paris Olympics. In 2019, she won a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, recording an impressive score of 251.7. Recognising her international achievements, the Government of India honoured Elavenil Valarivan with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2022. She has also brought glory to India by winning several gold, silver and bronze medals at the Junior World Cups in Suhl and Sydney (2018), Asian Airgun Championships, World University Games in Chengdu, and international competitions held in Munich and Kazakhstan in 2025.

(ANI)

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