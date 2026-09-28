'Would Not Let Her Remove The Bluetooth': Nidhi Tiwari's Mother Alleges Boyfriend's 24-Hour Monitoring

Nidhi Tiwari's mother has alleged that Sonu Singh kept a constant watch on her daughter and would not let her remove the Bluetooth device. Singh was in contact with Nidhi shortly before her death, later alerted her mother and is now missing.

The death of 30-year-old social media influencer Nidhi Tiwari in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli has raised fresh questions about her relationship with Sonu Singh, an engineer associated with an outsourcing company working with Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL). Singh has reportedly gone missing after Nidhi's death by suicide.

Nidhi's mother, Hemlata Tiwari, has alleged that Singh kept a constant watch on her daughter and would not let her stay away from him for long. According to her, Nidhi usually had a Bluetooth device in her ear because Singh remained in regular contact with her, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

The allegations have emerged as Singh has become a key part of the police investigation. He was reportedly speaking to Nidhi shortly before her death and later called her mother to alert the family. Police are examining the phone conversation, call records and other circumstances surrounding the incident.

The claims made by Nidhi's mother and the exact nature of the relationship between Nidhi and Singh remains part of the investigation.

According to Hemlata, Nidhi worked as a receptionist at the GS Grand Hotel in Morwa. The hotel reportedly received guests connected with NCL and its outsourcing companies.

Singh, who is described by the family as being from Punjab, worked as an engineer for an outsourcing company and often visited Singrauli for work. He reportedly stayed at the same hotel.

That was when Nidhi and Singh met, according to her mother. Their acquaintance gradually developed into a close relationship, with the two remaining in frequent contact.

Hemlata has alleged that Singh became increasingly involved in Nidhi's day-to-day life. She said he would regularly speak to her on the phone and would question her about people around her.

One of the most striking claims made by Nidhi's mother concerns the Bluetooth device that her daughter regularly wore.

Hemlata alleged that Nidhi spent much of her time with a Bluetooth device in her ear because Singh wanted to remain connected with her. She claimed that he kept a close watch on Nidhi's activities and wanted to know what she was doing and who she was meeting.

According to the family, this contact continued even when relatives visited the house. The allegations are yet to be examined by investigators through phone records, digital evidence and statements from people who knew the two.

Nidhi's family has also alleged that Singh was married and had two children.

Hemlata said the family had tried to explain the situation to Nidhi, but the two continued to remain in contact. She said Nidhi had not been ready for marriage herself and was focused on her work, family responsibilities and her plans for the future.

The family has not publicly produced evidence establishing Singh's marital status, and this claim too remains an allegation at this stage.

What investigators are trying to establish is the nature of the relationship, the extent of their communication and what happened during their final conversation.

According to her mother, Nidhi was not only a social media influencer but also played an important role in running the family.

She was the eldest daughter and had been working while also managing responsibilities at home. Her social media activity had become an important source of income, and she had built a following of more than 16 lakh across Facebook and Instagram, according to reports.

Hemlata said Nidhi had bigger plans for her future and was not ready to get married at the time.

The family also said she had been building a house in the Baidhan area of Singrauli. The house was reportedly close to completion, with only some work remaining.

For her family, Nidhi's death therefore came as a sudden and devastating shock, particularly because they say she had been working towards building a more secure future.

According to the family account, Nidhi performed a puja downstairs at home before going to the upper floor on Saturday evening.

Her mother said Nidhi still had the Bluetooth device in her ear at the time.

Around 8.20 pm, Singh reportedly called Hemlata and alerted her about Nidhi's condition. The family rushed upstairs, but the room was locked from inside.

Relatives were called and the door was opened. Nidhi was found hanging inside the room and was taken to hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The police subsequently began investigating the circumstances of her death.

The sequence has made Singh's final conversation with Nidhi a major focus of the investigation.

The central question is what happened during the final conversation between Nidhi and Singh.

Reports based on family accounts say there was an argument during the call. Singh then contacted Nidhi's mother. His call is significant because he reportedly alerted the family about the situation before they reached the upstairs room.

Police are examining how Singh knew Nidhi was in danger, what was discussed between the two and what happened immediately afterwards. His phone has reportedly been switched off and he has been described in reports as unavailable to investigators.

However, there is currently no confirmed police finding that the relationship or the final conversation caused Nidhi's death. That link, if any, will have to be established through the investigation.

Old videos also draw attention

Nidhi's old social media videos have also resurfaced after her death. In some of her live sessions, she spoke about relationships, marriage and loneliness.

In one video discussed after her death, she responded to questions from followers about having a boyfriend or husband. In another, she spoke about feeling low and stressed.

Those videos have attracted attention because of the questions surrounding her final days. But they cannot, by themselves, establish what Nidhi was experiencing immediately before her death.

Police are also examining her social media posts and other digital material as part of the broader inquiry.