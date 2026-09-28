Borregaard ASA: Refinancing Of Long-Term Sustainability Linked Credit Facilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Borregaard has today entered into three bilateral multicurrency revolving credit facility agreements with Danske Bank, DNB Bank ASA, and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, respectively. The facilities, which are linked to sustainability targets, amount in total to NOK 1,500 million, with each bank providing NOK 500 million.

The margin under the respective facilities can be adjusted based on Borregaard's progress on three parameters: (i) the Group's target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2), (ii) reduction of the Group's total recordable injuries and (iii) reduced emissions of organic compounds to the Glomma river.

The facilities have tenors of five years with two one-year extension options. The new facilities are for general corporate purposes and replace the NOK 1,500 million revolving credit facilities with maturity in 2027.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken acted as documentation coordinator for the facilities.

Borregaard ASA,

Sarpsborg, 28 September 2026

Contact:

Group Treasurer and IR, Magnus Hammerstad, +47 959 04 640

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.