Alaris Equity Partners Announces Closing Of $115 Million Bought Deal Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unless otherwise stated, all numbers in this press release are presented in Canadian dollars. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (" Alaris " or the " Trust ") (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced public offering (the " Offering ") of trust units of the Trust (" Units ") through a syndicate of underwriters (the " Underwriters ") led by CIBC Capital Markets, Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited and National Bank of Canada Capital Markets and including Raymond James Ltd., Desjardins Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, ATB Capital Markets Corp., and Canaccord Genuity Corp., on a bought-deal basis. A total of 5,134,750 Units were issued in connection with the Offering at a price of $22.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $115,018,400, which includes Units issued on the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters in connection with the Offering to purchase 669,750 Units.

The Trust intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to partially repay outstanding indebtedness under its senior credit facility, which may be subsequently redrawn and used to fund future investments in new Partners (as defined below) and for general trust purposes.

ABOUT ALARIS

Alaris' investment and investing activity refers to providing, through the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Alaris (the " Acquisition Entities "), structured equity to private companies (" Partners ") to meet their business and capital objectives, which includes management buyouts, dividend recapitalization, growth and acquisitions. Alaris achieves this by investing its unitholder capital, as well as debt, through the Acquisition Entities, in exchange for distributions, dividends or interest (collectively, " Distributions ") as well as capital appreciation on both preferred and common equity. The principal objective is to generate predictable cash flows for distribution payments to its unitholders while growing net book value through returns from capital appreciation. Distributions, other than common equity Distributions, from the Partners are adjusted annually based on the percentage change of a "top-line" financial performance measure such as gross margin or same store sales and rank in priority to common equity position.

This news release is not an offer of securities of Alaris for sale in the United States. The Units have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Units may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Although Alaris believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Alaris can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Alaris undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact:

...

P: (403) 260-1457

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6

