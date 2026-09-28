Lofty Launches MCP Server To Give Brokerages An Open Foundation For Their AI Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brokerages can now combine Lofty's built-in Agentic AI with their own AI agents, proprietary data, and business systems through one open platform

PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lofty, an award-winning AI innovator for the real estate industry, today announced the release of Lofty MCP Server, a new capability that offers brokerages a secure way to connect with other AI tools, data, and proprietary workflows direct from the Lofty platform. Designed to provide brokerages with the open extensibility needed to maximize AI investments, Lofty's MCP Server enables firms to leverage the power of Lofty AOS while also integrating their own custom AI agents and brokerage-specific systems. By delivering both the foundation and the flexibility to harness the power of AI within their unique business setting, Lofty continues to provide brokerages with the AI innovations they need to drive meaningful business growth. For more information, visit lofty.com.

As brokerages increasingly look to AI to improve productivity, operational efficiency, and business performance, the ability to connect existing AI agents, proprietary data, and established workflows has become increasingly important.

Lofty AOS already provides powerful out-of-the-box agentic AI capabilities. Its AI agents can proactively identify opportunities, determine next steps, and execute workflows without requiring users to be AI experts, write prompts or manage integrations. For brokerages that want to go further and also leverage proprietary AI technology, Lofty MCP provides a simple pathway to connect brokerage-specific systems and custom AI agents directly to the Lofty platform.

Based on the Model Context Protocol, Lofty MCP offers a standardized way to make Lofty accessible to MCP-compatible AI clients while maintaining the controls and authentication required for business use. Without requiring any custom integration code, Lofty MCP can enable AI agents to read information from Lofty and other sources, analyze business activity and, where authorized, take action within the platform.

For example, a broker could connect an in-house AI agent to Lofty and ask it to identify the most neglected opportunities in the database or identify which leads showed strong buying intent in the last 30 days but haven't been contacted in a week. Instead of simply surfacing information, connected AI agents can be designed to help brokerage leaders identify opportunities, initiate workflows, and act on business insights.

“Brokerage leaders understand the transformational power of AI, but AI is only as valuable as the business context it can access,” said Joe Chen, CEO of Lofty.“Lofty brings together a brokerage's people, data and workflows into one operating system, and now we're making that intelligence securely accessible to the AI agents our customers choose to use. Whether they're leveraging Lofty's own agentic AI or external AI tools, Lofty remains the trusted foundation connecting their business context with AI to drive better outcomes.”

Click HERE for more information about how Lofty's MCP can help brokerages connect AI to the systems that run their business.

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) is transforming how the real estate industry leverages AI with an agentic AI operating system (AOS) designed to help real estate brokerages and their agents dramatically increase productivity and accelerate business growth. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty is consistently recognized as an award-winning AI innovator. For more information on how Lofty is leading the real estate industry through the agentic AI evolution, visit lofty.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Julie Crotty Attune Communications...