DLH Awarded New NIH Cybersecurity Operations Task Order Valued At Up To $19.1 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading provider of digital, engineering, and scientific solutions for health and defense missions, today announced that it has been awarded a task order valued at up to $19.1 million to provide risk management framework (“RMF”) and cybersecurity operations support services to the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) Center for Information Technology (“CIT”). CIT provides the NIH community with a secure and reliable IT infrastructure in support of its mission-critical research activities.

This task order is new work to DLH, and has a potential value of $19.1 million inclusive of all option periods. The base period and multiple options aggregate to a three-year period of performance. DLH joined with other leading technology services providers to form a well-positioned delivery team.

Under the task order, DLH will provide integrated cybersecurity services across NIH's enterprise environment, including security assessment and authorization, vulnerability management, incident response, cloud security, security architecture, privacy, compliance, training, and program management. The work will support compliance with federal cybersecurity requirements and advance NIH priorities related to zero trust, cloud modernization, automation, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

“This award expands DLH's support for NIH as the organization strengthens resilience, reduces operational risk, and maintains mission continuity in an evolving cyber landscape,” said DLH President and CEO Kathryn JohnBull.“This award aligns with our strategy to grow technology-powered solutions in core markets.”

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by federal customers, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With a world-class workforce dedicated to the idea that“Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovative solutions to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit .

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Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management“believes”,“expects”,“anticipates”,“plans”,“intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding expected contract performance, future task order value, and anticipated operational benefits. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including: the failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of any future acquisition (including anticipated future financial operating performance and results); the inability to retain employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; our ability to manage our debt obligations; compliance with bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and broader changes in U.S. government funding and spending patterns; legislation that amends or changes discretionary spending levels or budget priorities; legal, regulatory, and political changes from the federal government that could result in economic uncertainty; the impact of inflation and higher interest rates; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see“Risk Factors” in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, as well as interim quarterly filings thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements.