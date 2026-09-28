Fluke Delivers Confidence With New Electrical Testing Bundles To Equip The Next Generation Of Electricians

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five bundles bring together essential Fluke tools around real-world workflows, giving students, recent grads and apprentices a clear path from foundational safety checks to advanced diagnostics

Everett, Washington, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The challenge to find skilled electricians is increasing as electrification, infrastructure upgrades and new technologies drive demand. Highlighting this issue, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects more than 72,000 electrician openings each year through 2035*, highlighting the need to prepare the next generation for the trade. For students, apprentices and early-career electricians entering the trade, having the right tools to build hands-on skills and confidence is becoming increasingly important.

Fluke is addressing that need by today announcing five new electrical testing bundles designed specifically for the next generation of electricians. The bundles bring together trusted Fluke instruments for the real-world tasks electricians encounter as they build their skills and advance in their careers. These range from basic safety checks and outlet testing to troubleshooting circuits, measuring loads and diagnosing more complex electrical systems.

Instead of making new electricians piece together the tools they need, the Fluke electrical testing bundles provide a practical starting point based on where they are in their careers. Each bundle is designed to help them make accurate measurements with confidence from the start, while building a tool set they can continue to rely on as their careers progress.

“The future of the electrical trade will be shaped by the people entering it today,” said Vineet Thuvara, Chief Product Officer at Fluke.“As the industry evolves, electricians are being asked to work with more sophisticated systems and technologies than ever before. We have an opportunity to give the next generation more than a set of tools. By providing students with a connected ecosystem and seamless workflows across the instruments they use, we can give them the confidence to approach the job, solve problems and keep learning as the technology around them evolves. By putting the right instruments and connected solutions in their hands from the start, we can help build the skills and mindset that will carry the trade forward for years to come.”

Built around how electricians learn and work

The five bundles are designed to reflect the progression from foundational skills to more advanced troubleshooting:



Student Essential Kit - Combines the Fluke 1AC II Non-Contact Voltage Tester and ST120+ GFCI Socket Tester with Beeper for fundamental safety checks and outlet verification. Student Troubleshooting Kit - Features the Fluke 302+ Clamp Meter, 1AC II Non-Contact Voltage Tester, ST120+ GFCI Socket Tester, and TL75 Test Lead Set, providing students and early-career technicians with essential tools for voltage detection, outlet checks, current measurements, and basic electrical troubleshooting.



Apprentice Diagnostic Kit - Expands beyond the basic safety checks provided by the 1AC II Non-Contact Voltage Tester and ST120+ GFCI Socket Tester, adding the Fluke 106 Digital Multimeter for AC/DC voltage measurements, continuity, resistance, and more advanced troubleshooting.

Apprentice Dual-Meter Kit - Combines the 302+ Clamp Meter, 106 Digital Multimeter, and 1AC II Non-Contact Voltage Tester to provide flexibility for voltage detection, installation checks, load measurements, and troubleshooting across commercial and industrial applications. Journeyman Diagnostic Kit - Brings together the 302+ Clamp Meter and 17B+ Digital Multimeter, plus a K-Type Thermocouple, for more advanced electrical and temperature diagnostics.

Developed with input from students and apprentices, each bundle is built around the real-world applications electricians encounter as they progress through the trade. The progression moves from live/dead verification and GFCI testing to current measurement, AC/DC diagnostics, and temperature evaluation. By focusing on the tools they need for these specific tasks, the bundles provide a practical set of instruments electricians can put to use, rather than a collection of tools that may sit unused.

A stronger starting point for the skilled trades

Early-career electricians encounter a wide range of systems as they develop their skills, from receptacles and lighting to motor loads, HVAC equipment, panelboards and basic low-voltage wiring. Reliable measurement is fundamental across each of these applications, and developing sound testing habits early can help prepare electricians for increasingly complex work.

The bundles also give educators, training programs and employers a more straightforward way to identify core equipment for students and apprentices at different stages of development. As electricians progress, the tools provide a foundation for expanding into more advanced measurement and diagnostic capabilities.

To explore Fluke's early-in-career electrical testing bundles and find the right starting point for students, apprentices and developing electricians, visit Fluke Electrical Testing Bundles.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes. Fluke is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

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*U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

Q: What are the new Fluke electrical testing bundles?

A: The five bundles bring together essential Fluke tools around the real-world tasks electricians perform as they build their skills. They range from foundational safety and outlet testing for students to more advanced measurement and diagnostics for apprentices and journeyman electricians.

Q: What issue are these bundles designed to address?

A: Getting started in the electrical trade can be overwhelming, particularly when it comes to knowing which tools you need. These bundles take the guesswork out of building a tool set by pairing the right instruments with the skills electricians are developing at different stages of their careers.

Q: What is the benefit for students and apprentices?

A: The bundles give students and apprentices professional-grade tools they can learn with from the start, while making it easier to build their toolbox. Bundled kits offer 10% savings, and eligible students, recent graduates, and apprentices can receive an additional 25% off select Fluke instruments through the Fluke Education Partnership Program. This gives early-career electricians a more accessible way to invest in tools they can learn with now and rely on throughout their careers.

Attachments



Student Troubleshooting Kit Journeyman Diagnostic Kit

CONTACT: Dave Smith Fluke Corporation...