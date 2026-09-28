Orrstown Bank Launches Redesigned Website To Enhance Client Experience And Strengthen Community Connections

The redesigned website creates a more intuitive, accessible, and user-friendly online experience. Developed with direct input from clients and employees, the new site includes the following key enhancements:



Simplified website navigation

Improved search functionality

Enhanced mobile and tablet experience

Easier access to branch locations and contact information

Expanded financial education and resource content

Streamlined access to personal, business, and wealth management solutions



"At Orrstown Bank, we're always looking for ways to better serve our clients and communities," said Adam Metz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orrstown Bank. "The new Orrstown.com is more than a website redesign. It's an investment in the client experience and another example of how we're listening to feedback, responding to client needs, and making it easier for our communities to engage with our bank whenever and wherever it's most convenient for them."

While the public website has been redesigned, Orrstown Bank's Online Banking platform remains unchanged. Clients can continue using their existing login credentials, account access features, Bill Pay services, and mobile banking applications exactly as they do today.

About Orrstown

With $5.6 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia within a 75-mile radius of the Company's executive and administrative offices as well as the District of Columbia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.'s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit .

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

John Moss

SVP, Director of Marketing and Client Experience

717-747-1520

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