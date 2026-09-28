Idaho Copper To Participate In Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Idaho Copper Corporation (NYSE American: COPR) (“Idaho Copper” or the“Company”), a critical minerals developer advancing the flagship CuMo copper-molybdenum-silver project in Idaho, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Andrew Brodkey and Executive Chairman Robert Scannell will present at Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference, taking place October 1-2, 2026.

Messrs. Brodkey and Scannell will deliver a corporate presentation and host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the duration of the event. Details of Idaho Copper's participation are as follows:

Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

Conference Dates: October 2, 2026

Location: Virtual

Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings

Presentation Date: Friday, October 2, 2026

Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast:

Andrew Brodkey, Chief Executive Officer of Idaho Copper, commented,“Noble's Emerging Growth Conference should give us direct access to the institutional investors and analysts following the critical minerals sector, and it comes at an important moment for Idaho Copper. Following our uplisting to the NYSE American and the strengthening of our balance sheet, our focus is on advancing the CuMo project – one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the U.S. and what management believes is among the largest undeveloped primary molybdenum deposits in the world. We look forward to sharing our story with a broader investor audience and outlining the milestones ahead.”

About Idaho Copper Corp.

Idaho Copper Corporation (NYSE American: COPR) is a critical minerals developer focused on exploring and developing the CuMo copper-molybdenum-silver-tungsten-rhenium project located in Boise County, Idaho. The CuMo project is one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the U.S., and what management believes is among the largest undeveloped molybdenum deposit in the world, which also contains significant amounts of silver, rhenium, and tungsten - all considered critical or of strategic importance. The project comprises approximately 2,640 acres and consists of 126 federal unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims. To learn more, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain“forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding Idaho Copper's participation in Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference and statements relating to expected developments and growth in Idaho Copper's business. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this press release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this press release. Idaho Copper does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Idaho Copper's periodic filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

...

