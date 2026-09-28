QBTS Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages D-Wave Quantum Inc. Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by D-Wave Quantum Inc. (“D-Wave”) (NASDAQ: QBTS ) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired D-Wave securities and experienced significant financial losses.

D-Wave Reports Disappointing Financial Results

On August 6, 2026, D-Wave reported disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2026 including, among other items, revenue of only $3.08 million, missing analyst expectations in the range of $4.03 million to $4.08 million. Then, on August 25, 2026, D-Wave issued a press release announcing the resignation of its CFO, effective September 2, 2026.

D-Wave's Stock Drops Over 9%

Following the August 6, 2026, news of D-Wave's poor financial results, the company's stock price fell over 9%, and fell again, over 9%, on August 26, 2026.

Investors who purchased D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) securities and experienced losses may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

If you purchased or acquired D-Wave Quantum Inc. securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm">Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Fir in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

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